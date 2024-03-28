Sir Lion had a short journey on “The Masked Singer,” getting eliminated on Wednesday night after just his first performance. But, for what it’s worth, that’s OK with him, because he was “definitely not” trying to win it all.

It was TV night on the show, with the panelists and contestants performing some of the most legendary television theme songs. For Sir Lion, that meant singing “Love and Marriage,” the theme song to “Married… With Children.” But unfortunately, it was the only song he got to perform before being unmasked, revealing “Extra” host Billy Bush.

That part was a bummer for him, because his next song would’ve been Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried,” which he was particularly excited to sing. But on the whole, he never had any intention of trying to win the entire competition.

“No. Definitely not trying to go for the trophy, trying to go for — to do something courageous,” Bush explained to TheWrap. “I think, you know, truthful answer is I’ve been a little safe in the way I do things in the last many years. And I thought, well, this is something that’s crazy. Let’s do it. So it’s just really about courage. Making sure I still have some.”

Admittedly, some of that courage needed to be used just to spend part of his performance on a small circus platform on stage, which Bush admitted was “terrifying.”

“You can’t see s–t. It’s hot as fire inside there,” he said. “I kept thinking, ‘Just don’t fall down,’ which is not what you want to be thinking.”

The rest of that courage came in fighting through his own claustrophobia to be inside the gigantic jungle cat.

“I’m a control freak. So when you give up that much control to a costume, to the room, to the — you can’t see anyone, I can’t see the crowd,” he revealed. “You know, there’s little pangs of anxiety you have to wrestle with.”

All that said, Bush admitted that he’d happily do it again, if asked.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.