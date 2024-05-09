‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home One of the Big 3: And Poodle Moth Is…

We’re off to the semifinals on Season 11 of “The Masked Singer,” but unfortunately, that meant saying goodbye to Poodle Moth on Wednesday night. So, who was under the mask?

To kick off the night, the remaining four contestants — Poodle Moth, Gumball, Goldfish and Clock — sang panelist Rita Ora’s song, “Praising You!” From there, Clock and Gumball performed before Poodle Moth took the stage to sing “Price Tag.”

Unfortunately, that performance — plus one last battle royale — wasn’t enough to send her through to the semifinals. In the end, the panelists guessed that Poodle Moth might be Shania Twain or Melissa McCarthy, but it was, in fact, “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz.

Of course, fans had her identity pegged for awhile, as did her friends and loved ones. So yes, Metz has been lying to a lot of people for quite some time now.

“I definitely lied! I mean, I was getting texts and even messages on social media like, ‘I know that’s you! I know that’s you. I know that voice. Your voice is so distinct,’” Metz told TheWrap.

“I would just have to say like, ‘Everybody’s saying that, but I don’t know what you’re talking about. You guys, you know I can’t keep a secret. Like, if I was actually on the show, I would have to tell you,’” she added. “You know, just really trying to play up the acting. Because I’m not great at keeping secrets. So I was very impressed that I did it.”

But no, Metz didn’t want to reveal her secret just yet; she wanted to bring home the trophy in the end.

“I want to win. I always want to win,” she said. “But you know, it is what it is and I’m grateful for the experience. But yeah, of course! I mean, I don’t want to do anything without wanting to win. I’m very competitive, in a way.”

That said, just because her run on “The Masked Singer” is over, that doesn’t mean you won’t hear more of her singing as Metz has new music of her own on the way. Plus, she’s not ruling out a future collab with her “This Is Us” mom Mandy Moore.

“Listen, anything is possible. It would be so fun,” she said. “I love Mandy, I love her voice, I always have. And I know that the people would love to see it.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.