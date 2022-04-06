Most people might argue that Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette have significantly different voices, but on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” guest judge Nicole Byer thinks either one of them could be under the Ringmaster mask.

Though it’s unclear why exactly the comedian thinks this, it seems Taylor Swift will play into at least one of the clues. As Byer explains to judge Ken Jeong in a sneak peek, “I do think maybe it’s Olivia Rodrigo. ‘Driver’s License,’ that was the song supported by Taylor Swift.”

(You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer” above.)

But, in the same breath, Byer goes the opposite direction. “Or, plays guitar, maybe famous in the ’90s, I was thinking like Alanis Morissette?” she hypothesizes. (It’s worth noting here that Rodrigo was born in 2003).

Though Byer’s guesses seem to be at two opposite ends of the spectrum, judge Jenny McCarthy praises them as “solid guesses.” So fans will just have to wait and see.

That said, Byer’s guesses are a little bit, uh, ironic. Rodrigo and Morissette have met before; they sat down for a “Musicians on Musicians” conversation with Rolling Stone last year. In their conversation, Rodrigo told Morissette just how much the album “Jagged Little Pill” impacted her, praising Morissette’s “honest” songwriting.

And on “The Masked Singer,” anyone is theoretically possible. After all, the contestants this season boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations — though it’s also worth noting that Byer’s guess Morissette has 14 Grammy nominations on her own — eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars and two World Records.

As Round 2 continues Wednesday night, the remaining four singers in this group will battle for their second performances. “The Masked Singer” airs at 8/7c on Fox.