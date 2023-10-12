It was a full sour kind of night for Pickle on “The Masked Singer” this week, as he was sent packing on Wednesday’s episode. But hopefully, his friends will, ahem, be there for him, even as the rain starts to pour.

Was that a little heavy-handed? Yes. But, so was the “Friends”-themed clue that was given for him ahead of his performance. As TheWrap exclusively showed on Tuesday, Lance Bass was on stage to deliver the clue — it was 2000s night, so he was the very fitting guest clue giver — which was a box of pickles, all with wigs and googly eyes.

“Well I’ve done so many things for so many years, and people always associate me with my famous friends,” Pickle cryptically teased with a laugh, prompting Jenny McCarthy to guess he was either on “Friends” regularly, or was possibly a guest star.

In the end, she was correct, as Pickle was revealed to be… Michael Rapaport. He starred in four episodes of “Friends” as Gary, a cop that dates Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

That said, Rapaport doesn’t think it was the “Friends” clue that actually gave him away to fans.

“There’s been so many guest stars that did ‘Friends,’ so that didn’t give it away,” Rapaport told TheWrap. “I think, you know, the word ‘disruptive’ is something that I talk about a lot. I talk about being disruptive, I talk about being the disruptive warrior. It’s a whole shtick of mine.”

He continued, “So a lot of people that listen to my podcast were like ‘That gave it away as soon as he said disruptive.’ But you know, I felt like they gave me a fair shot not to get figured out, and they didn’t figure me out, and I thought that was cool!”

“The Masked Singer” continues on with season 10 next Wednesday. New episodes air at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.