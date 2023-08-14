Celebrating its 10th season, “The Masked Singer” will be returning with a Sept. 10 special ahead of its previously announced Sept. 27 premiere.

The special will premiere after that Fox’s Sundy NFL Double Header and is scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (live across all time zones). Complete with a special celebrity performance and revelation that Fox has described as “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history,” the episode will also feature the return of contestants from past seasons. They’ll all pair up to perform new unmasked duets.

The announced pairings are Michelle Williams (The Butterfly, Season 2) and Rumer Willis (The Lion, Season 1); Joey Fatone (The Bunny, Season 1) and Bow Wow (The Frog, Season 3); and Victor Oladipo (Thingamajig, Season 2) and Barry Zito (The Rhino, Season 3). No word yet on if we may see the return of one of its controversial political unmaskings, which have included Sarah Palin and Rudy Giuliani.

This standalone unmasking may be new to American audiences, but it’s fairly routine when it comes to the franchise’s history. Ryan Reynolds made international headlines when he appeared on the South Korean version of the series as The Unicorn.

A little over two weeks after the anniversary special, Season 10 will begin in earnest on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. This time around, the series will showcase three groups, as well as special Battle Royale semi-final episodes. In total, there will be 16 new contestants this season, including “Donut,” “Anteater,” “Hawk,” “Hibiscus” and “S’More.”

A special episode and an updated format aren’t the only changes the singing competition series has in store for its anniversary season. The series has announced several themed episodes, including a “Trolls Night” ahead of the November release date of “Trolls Band Together,” a Harry Potter night for Halloween and an episode celebrating the music of Elton John. Other themes throughout the season will include an NFL night, one-hit wonders, disco, 2000s night, “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.”

Like in previous seasons, Wild Card contestants will appear throughout the season with one being added to each group. The Battle Royale semi-final episodes will also see the return of the “Ding Dong Keep It On Bell,” which allows the judges to save one contestant from elimination and move them directly to the finale.

The American version of “The Masked Singer” first premiered on Fox in January 2019 and quickly became a success for the network. It’s hosted by Nick Cannon and features judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.