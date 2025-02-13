All the Wild Costumes in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 13 | Photos

This year brings us a bejeweled Pearl, a gilded Space Ranger and Fuzzy Peas

"The Masked Singer" Season 13 costumes (Fox)
The costumes on “The Masked Singer” never fail to wow — and to make you wonder just how they come up with all these zany ideas after all these years. Years past have brought us Kitty, Leopard and White Tiger, oh my! Along with plenty of non-feline designs, with everything from Donut to Dust Bunny over the years.

Now, Season 13 is upon us with fifteen new contestants, who will be donning looks including Nessy, a spin on the Loch Ness Monster; an “Annihilation”-esque Coral design; and Fuzzy Peas, a three-headed pea pod in bloomers.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show features returning judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Ken Jeong, along with the newest addition, Rita Ora, who joined the judges table in Season 11 after Nicole Scherzinger departed to star in “Sunset Boulevard” on stage.

Check out all the new “Masked Singer” Season 13 costumes and masks released so far in the photos below. New episodes debut Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Season 13 premiere of "The Masked Singer" (Fox)
“The Masked Singer” Ant costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Ant

“The Masked Singer” Bat costume (Michael Becker / FOX)

Bat

“The Masked Singer” Boogie Woogie costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Boogie Woogie

“The Masked Singer” Cherry Blossom costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Cherry Blossom

“The Masked Singer” Coral costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Coral

“The Masked Singer” Fuzzy Peas costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Fuzzy Peas

“The Masked Singer” Griffin costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Griffin

“The Masked Singer” Honey Pot costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Honey Pot

“The Masked Singer” Nessy costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Nessy

“The Masked Singer” Paparazzo costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Paparazzo

Pearl

“The Masked Singer” Space Ranger costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Space Ranger

“The Masked Singer” Stud Muffin costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Stud Muffin

“The Masked Singer” Yorkie costume (Michael Becker / Fox)

Yorkie

