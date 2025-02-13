All the Wild Costumes in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 13 | Photos

The costumes on “The Masked Singer” never fail to wow — and to make you wonder just how they come up with all these zany ideas after all these years. Years past have brought us Kitty, Leopard and White Tiger, oh my! Along with plenty of non-feline designs, with everything from Donut to Dust Bunny over the years.

Now, Season 13 is upon us with fifteen new contestants, who will be donning looks including Nessy, a spin on the Loch Ness Monster; an “Annihilation”-esque Coral design; and Fuzzy Peas, a three-headed pea pod in bloomers.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show features returning judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Ken Jeong, along with the newest addition, Rita Ora, who joined the judges table in Season 11 after Nicole Scherzinger departed to star in “Sunset Boulevard” on stage.

Check out all the new “Masked Singer” Season 13 costumes and masks released so far in the photos below. New episodes debut Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.