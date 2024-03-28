‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home a Wild Card: And Sir Lion Is…

It was TV night on “The Masked Singer” this week and, perhaps fittingly, the show sent home a well-known television host. He popped up as a wild card for the episode, hiding under the Sir Lion mask.

To kick the night off, panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Rita Ora performed the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song, complete with props and a giant on-stage boat. Following that, the actual contestants paid tribute to other beloved theme songs, including “Scooby-Doo,” “The Hills” — which even resulted in a surprise appearance by Heidi and Spencer Pratt — and “Good Times.”

As for Sir Lion? He performed Frank Sinatra’s “Love and Marriage,” which TV fans will immediately recognize as the theme song to “Married… With Children.”

Sadly, it wasn’t enough to get him through to the next round — something Sir Lion told TheWrap he was particularly sad about, because he really wanted to perform Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried,” which would’ve been his next song. The giant king of the jungle was revealed to be Billy Bush.

None of the panelists managed to correctly guess his identity, but they were in the right realm with suggestions such as Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

“Andy Cohen, I thought it was a pretty good one!” Bush told TheWrap. “Maybe it is Andy Cohen! I, for a moment, thought I might be Andy Cohen.”

But now, the competition continues without Bush. No one knows who’s left, but as always, we do know that the Season 11 contestants of “The Masked Singer” boast a combined 22 Grammy nominations, 11 platinum albums, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances and 1.7 billion Spotify streams.

