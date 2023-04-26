It’s time for the Battle of the Saved on “The Masked Singer,” pitting three singers who had been saved throughout the season by the “Ding Dong Keep It on Bell” against each other. And Ken Jeong is pretty sure one of them is his pal Brendan Fraser.

On Wednesday night’s episode, Medusa, Mantis and Gargoyle will all compete for a spot in the quarter finals, after each getting saved earlier in the season precisely for this opportunity. In TheWrap’s exclusive preview of the episode, we get a bonus clue for Mantis — which contains some fighting words for Jeong.

You can watch the moment in the video above.

Following Mantis’ performance, a secret “Masked Singer” man in black dressed as a Roman soldier emerges, carrying a sword. When he unsheathes it, the words “Movie Maverick” are revealed, prompting Mantis to explain.

“I’ve won awards for my independent spirit,” he says. “But the real reward is having more movie credits than Ken.”

With that in mind, Jeong jokes that the clue makes him “feel threatened,” but he has a guess nonetheless.

“This, to me right now, screams ‘legend’ — probably someone I know,” Ken says. “Brendan Fraser, a great friend of mine now, star of ‘The Whale,’ and now he has hit the top. And, obviously, Brendan Fraser has way more movie credits than me, and in fact, helped me get my start in the movies.”

Naturally, the audience and the rest of the judges think he’s way off base. But, only time will tell.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.