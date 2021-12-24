“The Matrix Resurrections” is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, but it’s far from a straightforward sequel. Fans have been clamoring for “The Matrix 4” for years since the original groundbreaking trilogy, but director and co-writer Lana Wachowski returned with a follow-up that literally resurrects Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) while also upending pretty much every expectation fans might have.

Below, we have a spoilery cast and character guide to the ensemble, explaining who each character is and how they fit into this meta narrative.

Warning: Spoilers for “The Matrix Resurrections” follow below.