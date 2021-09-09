‘The Matrix Resurrections': This Former ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Is the Breakout Star of New Trailer

The first trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” dropped on Thursday, and franchise newcomer Jessica Henwick is undoubtedly one of the breakout stars.

While we don’t know her character’s name yet, she seems to fulfill the role that Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) had in the original film, leading Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) out of the world he knows and into the Matrix. Her character also sports a rabbit tattoo — a callback to the first film where Anderson is instructed to “follow the white rabbit.”

“If you want the truth, Neo, you’re going to have to follow me,” Henwick’s character tells Anderson before leading him through a gleaming doorway (another symbol from the original trilogy).

A flurry of action shots follows: Henwick leaping off the side of a building to flee the police/agents, an explosion on a train, Henwick running up the side of a wall while she and Yahya Abdul-Maheen II’s character dodge gunfire and more.

With her short hair and sunglasses, there’s speculation that Henwick’s character is a version of Trinity herself, with Abdul-Maheen’s character being a version of Morpheus.

Henwick, a British actress of mixed Chinese descent, is no stranger to stunts and martial arts. Audiences may best know her from her role as Nymeria Sand in “Game of Thrones,” the whip-wielding member of the Sand Snakes. She and her sister were killed by Euron Greyjoy in the final season, with her body hung by her own whip.

Henwick has also appeared in the “Star Wars” franchise as an X-wing pilot in “The Force Awakens” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Colleen Wing in “Iron Fist.”

Here’s the official description for “The Matrix Resurrections”:

“The Matrix Resurrections” is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo and Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.

The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“The Matrix Resurrections” opens Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. Watch the trailer above.