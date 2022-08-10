Alexandra Daddario is a woman about to learn family secrets in just-released first look photos from AMC’s “The Mayfair Witches.”

In the AMC series, Daddario plays Rowan, a neurosurgeon who will soon find out about her influential witch lineage. In one of the first look photos, she stands on a porch alongside Harry Hamlin, who plays the patriarch of said family, Cortland Mayfair.

The photos, which you can check out below, also show Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve.

Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford serve as writers and executive producers on the series, with Spalding also serving as showrunner and producer.

The eight-episode first season is set to debut on AMC+ and AMC in early 2023.

“The Mayfair Witches” is based on the book series by author Anne Rice and will be AMC’s second foray into the writer’s work after “Interview With the Vampire,” which premieres this fall. That series stars Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis.

Last year, the network acquired the rights to 18 Rice novels, including “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” book series. The TV adaptations are being overseen by Mark Johnson, as part of his overall deal with AMC Studios, and Rice’s son Christopher. Anne, who passed away in December, was also an executive producer on the adaptations.

Jack Huston as Lasher – Mayfair Witches _ Season 1, Episode 1, Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve – Mayfair Witches _ Season 1, Episode 2, Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair – Mayfair Witches _ Season 1, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC