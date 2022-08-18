Summer’s not over yet, but spooky season is just around the corner. In case it wasn’t apparent, Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s Netflix series “The Midnight Club” has debuted its sinister first-look images.
Based on bestselling author Christopher Pike’s creative works, the 10-episode YA horror series follows the eight members of the Midnight Club, who meet at a hospice with a mysterious history nightly to tell scary stories and look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Set in 1994 at Brightcliffe Manor, the show draws inspiration from Pike’s “Witch,” “Gimme a Kiss,” “Road to Nowhere,” “The Wicked Heart” and more, to be revealed at a later date.
Executive producers are co-creators Flanagan and Fong, Trevor Macy, Julia Bicknell and Pike. It’s Flanagan and Macy’s fourth project with the streamer under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal — after “Midnight Mass,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “The Haunting of Hill House” — and their first directed at young audiences.
The series, set for debut on Oct. 7, stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, with frequent Flanagan collaborator Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp.
View the photos below, courtesy of Netflix.