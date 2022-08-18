Summer’s not over yet, but spooky season is just around the corner. In case it wasn’t apparent, Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s Netflix series “The Midnight Club” has debuted its sinister first-look images.

Based on bestselling author Christopher Pike’s creative works, the 10-episode YA horror series follows the eight members of the Midnight Club, who meet at a hospice with a mysterious history nightly to tell scary stories and look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Set in 1994 at Brightcliffe Manor, the show draws inspiration from Pike’s “Witch,” “Gimme a Kiss,” “Road to Nowhere,” “The Wicked Heart” and more, to be revealed at a later date.

Executive producers are co-creators Flanagan and Fong, Trevor Macy, Julia Bicknell and Pike. It’s Flanagan and Macy’s fourth project with the streamer under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal — after “Midnight Mass,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “The Haunting of Hill House” — and their first directed at young audiences.

The series, set for debut on Oct. 7, stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, with frequent Flanagan collaborator Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp.

View the photos below, courtesy of Netflix.

Aya Furukawa as Natsuki (from left), Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh and Chris Sumpter as Spencer.

Iman Benson as Ilonka and Igby Rigney as Kevin.

Chris Sumpter as Ren.

Igby Rigney as Kevin.

Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Igby Rigney as Kevin and Chris Sumpter as Spencer.

Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Ruth Codd as Anya, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Iman Benson as Ilonka, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Igby Rigney as Kevin and Chris Sumpter as Spencer.

Iman Benson as Ilonka, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Ruth Codd as Anya, Adia as Cheri Ian, Chris Sumpter as Spencer, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki and Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh.