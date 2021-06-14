‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals the Fallout From Alex and Bradley’s On-Air Bombshell (Video)

Apple TV+ released the first teaser and premiere date for the second season of “The Morning Show” on Monday, revealing some of the fallout from Season 1’s climactic finale.

Picking up amid the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) decision to expose UBA’s culture of misogyny and abuse on air, Season 2 begins amid a new UBA and a world in flux, according to Apple, “where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

Season 2 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Sept. 17.

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, returning cast members include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New cast members for Season 2 include “Russian Doll” alum Greta Lee, “The Spanish Princess” actor Ruairi O’Connor, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

Kerry Ehrin returns as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 of “The Morning Show.” Michael Ellenberg executive produces through Media Res, which also serves as the studio. Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine and director Mimi Leder also executive produce.