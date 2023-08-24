‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer Raises the Stakes for UBA and Its Star Players (Video)

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for “The Morning Show” Season 3 Thursday, and the stakes have risen even higher for UBA and its employees.

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the 10-episode third season of the drama series is set to premiere globally on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through Nov. 8.

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) have gone their separate ways within the network, with Bradley helming evening news and Alex gunning for even more control of her future and the fate of the news channel.

“I’m all over this network,” Alex says at the beginning of the trailer. “I need to have a say in the future of this place.”

“What you are asking is unprecedented,” Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) responds.

“I am unprecedented,” Alex fires back.

UBA faces all sorts of new frontiers this season from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic to a cyberattack.

“This hack is unclear,” Cory says.

Cut to Jon Hamm’s new character this season — tech titan Paul Marks who looks to be cutting a deal with Cory, and maybe Alex, to determine the fate of UBA.

“This is a chance to create something better, but you have to really, really want it,” Hamm’s character says in the trailer.

The most damning line might come from Julianna Marguiles’ Laura Peterson when she tells Bradley: “You broke every rule. How do you sit in that chair every night?”

The Apple TV+ drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films as well as Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.

Mark Duplass and Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show” Season 3 (Apple TV+)

The second season of “The Morning Show” received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Reese Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, who won the award for Season 1, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden, who plays rival journalist Maggie Brenner.

The first two seasons of “The Morning Show” are now streaming on Apple TV+.