‘Morning Show’ Season 4 Teaser: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Juggle Conflicting Opinions Post-Merger

After two years Apple TV+’s flagship series “The Morning Show” will return to the streamer this September, and this time Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) are facing heightened responsibilities and scrutiny from the public.

The fourth season, which was delayed by SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in 2023, jumps ahead two years to take place in spring 2024. The UBA-NBN merger was finalized after Alex successfully usurped her tech billionaire love interest, Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), and blocked his potential acquisition of the network. Now, the newsroom faces a new challenge in appealing to the public as truth is constantly in question and the country is more polarized than ever.

“We have to question everything we see and we hear now more than ever,” Aniston said in the Season 4 teaser.

Bradley and Alex strut against a reflective office building as their own inner monologues play aloud. Bradley, who at the end of Season 3 turned herself into the FBI for hiding evidence that her brother was part of the Jan. 6 insurrection, pleads that “we have to stay together on this” – presumably alluding to her friendship with Alex.

“It sounds like the drama at the network is juicier than the drama on the network,” Mark Duplass’ Charlie “Chip” Black says in a voiceover as the two women stand in front of the new UBN headquarters.

More voices play in the leading ladies’ ears throughout the teaser, as they are confronted by the growing list of responsibilities that await them and the truth that is bursting to come out.

“There was a coverup,” Witherspoon said. “The truth always comes out. You know that.”

The former executive producer of UBA’s “The Morning Show” Chip (Duplass) tells Alex he “needs some dirt.” The former CEO of UBA Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) taunts Bradley that “it’s always nice when you can get someone else to do your dirty work for you, right?”

Several heavy hitters will return to the Season 4 cast including Witherspoon, Aniston, Crudup, Duplass, Hamm, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell and Greta Lee along with new additions Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook.

Both Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce the series alongside showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director and executive producer Mimi Leder. The series is also executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res. Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films, while Witherspoon executive produces with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

Season 4 of “The Morning Show” premieres on Apple TV+ Wednesday Sept. 17. New episodes of the 10-episode season will be released weekly until Nov. 19.