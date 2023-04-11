If you’re coming for an assassin’s daughter, you better be ready for that assassin to come for you. Of course, that’s kind of the bad guy’s whole intention in the first trailer for the new Netflix film “The Mother.”

That assassin is played by none other than Jennifer Lopez, and apparently, she’s ruffled more than a few feathers. As the footage opens on her in a hospital bed, she’s told that, after getting several FBI agents killed, the only thing she can do to keep her daughter safe is to leave her behind.

And so, reluctantly, she does. But, as is almost always the case with dangerous assassins, her past catches up to her — and her daughter. When the girl gets kidnapped as part of an effort to lure Lopez’s character back in, she offers an ominous warning.

“I’m a killer, but I’m also a mother,” she says. “And I will die protecting her.”

You can watch the trailer for “The Mother,” set to hit Netflix just in time for Mother’s Day, in the video above.

The action thriller is directed by “Mulan” director Niki Caro, with a screenplay written by Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country”) and Andrea Berloff (“The Kitchen”) and Peter Craig (“The Batman”). Lopez produces as well as stars in the film, and is joined as a producer by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Marc Evans, Misha Green.

Starring alongside Lopez are Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal.

“The Mother” hits Netflix on Friday, May 12.