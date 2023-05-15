“The Muppets Mayhem” is here, with all 10 episodes currently streaming on Disney+. And unlike some Muppets-fronted projects, the humans in the series are just as fun. TheWrap spoke to Lilly Singh, Saara Chaudry and Tahj Mowry about how working with the Muppets impacted them. (Watch the full video above.)

And Singh, a YouTube star, author and former talk show host, says she was transformed by the experience. Singh, who admitted to being very organized and owning several label-makers, said that after making the show, she gained an “understanding” that “fun and joy is a priority for me.”

“I will have a very hard time going to a set if the crew and the energy is not like the Muppets. This is a blessing but I’m nervous going onto any other set,” Singh said. When asked if having fun on set had replaced label making as her No. 1 passion, Singh corrected us: “This is how it would go down. If I was making a list, I would get out the label maker. And the first label would be having fun.”

The new Muppet series, which hails from Bill Barretta (who also plays Dr. Teeth), Adam F. Goldberg and Jeff Yorkes, follows the legendary Muppets band the Electric Mayhem. After a struggling young music label employee (Singh) discovers that the band still owes her label a proper album, she coerces the band to finally get down to business. Which is easier said than done, of course.

This being a Muppets project, it’s also stuffed with cameo appearances – everybody from Lil Nas X to Danny Trejo to deadmau5 (and plenty of people in between). It’s an absolutely wonderful distillation of what makes Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem so much fun and the human cast is very game (as you can tell from the video above).

All episodes of “The Muppets Mayhem” are currently streaming on Disney+.