The Neighborhood

CBS

Emmys Host Cedric the Entertainer’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Is a Hit – Especially Among Black Viewers

by | September 17, 2021 @ 1:01 PM

Can comedian stop the ratings bleeding at Sunday’s awards show?
tony maglio ratings report banner

Cedric the Entertainer is hosting Sunday’s Emmys on CBS — can the star of the network’s hit comedy “The Neighborhood” slow down awards-shows ratings declines?

Well, “The Neighborhood” is working out pretty well — especially among Black viewers. For the 2020-21 season, Season 3 of “The Neighborhood,” which co-stars Max Greenfield, was the No. 1 comedy on TV among African Americans, averaging 1.29 million viewers per episode from that demo alone.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

michael winship wga

After Contentious WGA East Election, What’s Next for the Newsroom Organizing Debate?
brooklyn nine nine

Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Ends NBC Shift With Quiet Series Finale
movie streaming deals wild west

Inside Film Talent Deals in the Streaming Era: ‘It’s the Wild, Wild West’
America's Got Talent - Season 16

‘Big Brother’ Beats ‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale in TV Ratings
facebook logo

As Facebook Limits Political Content, News Publishers Brace for Less Vitriol – and Traffic
Cry Macho

‘Cry Macho': Will Clint Eastwood’s Loyal Fans Choose Theaters or HBO Max?
America's Got Talent - Season 16

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Performance Finale Can’t Shake ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Key Demo
No Time to Die James Bond

How ‘No Time to Die’ Can Still Be a Big Win for Movie Theaters – If Not for MGM
MTV VMAs

MTV’s VMAs Ratings Slip 17% Among Adults 18-49
Derek Carr

‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finales Tie in TV Ratings

Can Broadcast TV Survive in the Streaming Era? These Shows Are Betting on It