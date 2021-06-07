‘The Neighborhood': Meg DeLoatch Replaces Jim Reynolds as Showrunner

Meg DeLoatch, the creator of Netflix’s “Family Reunion” and a writer on “Fuller House,” is replacing Jim Reynolds as showrunner of CBS’ hit comedy “The Neighborhood.”

Welcome to The Neighborhood, Meg.

Reynolds exited the sitcom he created in April amid complaints about his management style. According to multiple media outlets, the complaints also centered on his handling of race-related issues, and two Black writers who shared critical feedback with the studio left the show after Season 3.

“I am very proud of ‘The Neighborhood’ and have given everything of myself over the last three years to make this the best show possible,” Reynolds said as part of a statement shared with media outlets at the time.

His statement continued: “I am so happy that the show has found such an enthusiastic audience and that it will live on. At this moment, in light of everything going on in the world, I had concluded that I am not the right person to continue to tell these stories. I am excited to see the show thrive and wish everyone involved the very best.”

Prior to “The Neighborhood,” Reynolds was a co-executive producer and writer on CBS comedies “9JKL” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

“The Neighborhood,” which is CBS’ No. 2 comedy behind “Young Sheldon,” was renewed for a fourth season in February. The sitcom is “about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest (Max Greenfield) moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness,” according to CBS’ logline. In addition to Greenfield and his on-screen next-door neighbor Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood” also stars Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold.

DeLoatch is repped by Ian Greenstein at Gersh and Stephen Barnes at Morris, Yorn, Barnes.