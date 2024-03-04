Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz faced off in the first Netflix Slam live streaming event on Sunday. The exhibition was hosted by MGM Resorts International as the pair played at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Alcaraz ended up winning the slam in a tight competition.

Things looked good for Nadal after the first set, which he won 6-3. Alcaraz bounced back and took the second set 6-4, ultimately winning the final round 14-12.

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” Alcaraz told Netflix. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves.”

Nadal only had nice things to say ahead of the event. “I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas,” he said. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

The event was attended by celebrities including Colin Kaepernick, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Pau Gasol, Lindsey Vonn, Danai Gurira and Charlize Theron.

Fan reaction to the event was mixed. Some praised the match, and especially the camaraderie between Nadal and Alcaraz. As one person tweeted, “Carlos and Rafa sat on the bench together just chatting away, things you love to see.”

Carlos and Rafa sat on the bench together just chatting away, things you love to see

A second person shared, “Let’s still enjoy every second of magic that maestro Rafa gives us. What a breathtaking match! After witnessing such an iconic moment, I can rest in peace now.”

Let's still enjoy every second of magic that maestro Rafa gives us.



What a breathtaking match! After witnessing such an iconic moment, I can rest in peace now.#TheNetflixSlam https://t.co/epEfgjLEZ7 — CoraMel (@cora_melodie_) March 3, 2024

Others poked fun at the trophy awarded to Alcaraz.

The matchup was announced by Netflix in December.