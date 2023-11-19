For the second year in a row, a film starring Cate Blanchett has taken the lead prize at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage Festival, celebrating the work of the world’s best cinematographers. This year, the Aboriginal drama “The New Boy” won the Golden Frog for its cinematographer Warwick Thornton, who also happens to be the picture’s director.

The film follows a 9-year-old Aboriginal orphan taken in by a rural monastery. It premiered to kind notices at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. However, the film still does not have a U.S. release date at this time. In 2022, Todd Field’s “Tár” won the Golden Frog for Oscar-nominated cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister and also starred Blanchett.

The Silver Frog went to Pablo Larrain’s moody vampire picture “El Conde,” for whom its legendary cinematographer Ed Lachman was honored. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” continued its awards streak by winning the Bronze Frog for lenser Robbie Ryan, a 2021 Golden Frog winner for Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon.” “Poor Things” also took home the Audience Award amidst some major competition.

Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” won the FIPRESCI Award via the International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film, furthering its awards momentum as well, photographed by former Camerimage prize winner Łukasz Żal.

Below is a list of all of the Camerimage 2023 winners in all categories:

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog: “The New Boy”

cin. Warwick Thornton

dir. Warwick Thornton

Silver Frog: “El Conde”

cin. Ed Lachman

dir. Pablo Larraín

Bronze Frog: “Poor Things”

cin. Robbie Ryan

dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

*** *** ***

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film: “The Zone of Interest”

cin. Łukasz Żal

dir. Jonathan Glazer

*** *** ***

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: “Doppelgänger. The Double”

cin. Bartłomiej Kaczmarek

dir. Jan Holoubek

*** *** ***

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – “Cremation, Or The Quarantine Hotel”

cin. Wen Lau

dir. Ning Qian

school: National Taiwan University of Arts (NTUA)

Silver Tadpole: “Plastic Touch”

zdj. Celia Morales

reż. Aitana Ahrens

szkoła: The Madrid Film School (ECAM)

Bronze Tadpole: “Poor Boy Long Way from Home”

zdj. Tuur Oosterlinck

reż. Jonas Hollevoet

szkoła: Sint-Lucas School of Arts, Brussel (LUCA)

*** *** ***

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary: “The Echo”

cin. Ernesto Pardo

dir. Tatiana Huezo

*** *** ***

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary: “Oasis”

cin. Myriam Payette

dir. Justine Martin

*** *** ***

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Director’s Debut: “Inshallah a Boy”

cin. Kanamé Onoyama

dir. Amjad Al-Rasheed

*** *** ***

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: “A Song Sung Blue”

cin. Jiayue Hao

dir. Zihan Geng

*** *** ***

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video: Son Lux, “Undertow”

cin. Drew Bienemann

dir. Alex Cook

*** *** ***

TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode: “The Offer: A Seat at the Table”

cin. Salvatore Totino

dir. Dexter Fletcher

*** *** ***

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Poor Things”

cin. Robbie Ryan

dir. Yorgos Lanthimos