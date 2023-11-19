‘The New Boy,’ Starring Cate Blanchett, Takes Top Prize at Poland’s Camerimage Festival

“El Conde” and “Poor Things” also won the Silver Frog and Bronze Frog, respectively, while “The Zone of Interest” took a critics’ award

"The New Boy" (Roadshow Films)
Jason Clark

For the second year in a row, a film starring Cate Blanchett has taken the lead prize at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage Festival, celebrating the work of the world’s best cinematographers. This year, the Aboriginal drama “The New Boy” won the Golden Frog for its cinematographer Warwick Thornton, who also happens to be the picture’s director.

The film follows a 9-year-old Aboriginal orphan taken in by a rural monastery. It premiered to kind notices at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. However, the film still does not have a U.S. release date at this time. In 2022, Todd Field’s “Tár” won the Golden Frog for Oscar-nominated cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister and also starred Blanchett.

The Silver Frog went to Pablo Larrain’s moody vampire picture “El Conde,” for whom its legendary cinematographer Ed Lachman was honored. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” continued its awards streak by winning the Bronze Frog for lenser Robbie Ryan, a 2021 Golden Frog winner for Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon.” “Poor Things” also took home the Audience Award amidst some major competition.

Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” won the FIPRESCI Award via the International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film, furthering its awards momentum as well, photographed by former Camerimage prize winner Łukasz Żal.

Below is a list of all of the Camerimage 2023 winners in all categories:

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog: “The New Boy”
cin. Warwick Thornton
dir. Warwick Thornton

Silver Frog: “El Conde”
cin. Ed Lachman
dir. Pablo Larraín

Bronze Frog: “Poor Things”
cin. Robbie Ryan
dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

*** *** ***

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film: “The Zone of Interest”
cin. Łukasz Żal
dir. Jonathan Glazer

*** *** ***

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: “Doppelgänger. The Double”
cin. Bartłomiej Kaczmarek
dir. Jan Holoubek

*** *** ***

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – “Cremation, Or The Quarantine Hotel”
cin. Wen Lau
dir. Ning Qian
school: National Taiwan University of Arts (NTUA)

Silver Tadpole: “Plastic Touch”
zdj. Celia Morales
reż. Aitana Ahrens
szkoła: The Madrid Film School (ECAM)

Bronze Tadpole: “Poor Boy Long Way from Home”
zdj. Tuur Oosterlinck
reż. Jonas Hollevoet
szkoła: Sint-Lucas School of Arts, Brussel (LUCA)

*** *** ***

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary: “The Echo”
cin. Ernesto Pardo
dir. Tatiana Huezo

*** *** ***

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary: “Oasis”
cin. Myriam Payette
dir. Justine Martin

*** *** ***

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Director’s Debut: “Inshallah a Boy”
cin. Kanamé Onoyama
dir. Amjad Al-Rasheed

*** *** ***

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: “A Song Sung Blue”
cin. Jiayue Hao
dir. Zihan Geng

*** *** ***

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video:  Son Lux, “Undertow
cin. Drew Bienemann
dir. Alex Cook

*** *** ***

TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode: “The Offer: A Seat at the Table”
cin. Salvatore Totino
dir. Dexter Fletcher

*** *** ***

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Poor Things”
cin. Robbie Ryan
dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

