The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced on Thursday that Emma Stone will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, for her risky, daring performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

“Emma Stone continues to exert influence as one of the most important actresses of this generation, whose performances are always exceptional no matter the role. In her latest film ‘Poor Things,‘ Emma delivers a burning intensity and character bound for liberation,” festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement “There is no one better suited for this role.”

Stone, a three-time Oscar nominee and winner of Best Actress for her performance in “La La Land,” was previously honored in Palm Springs with the Vanguard Award, which she received alongside “La La Land” costar Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle in 2017.

Her other credits include “Birdman,” “Zombieland,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “The Favourite,” “The Help” and “Cruella.” She is currently starring on Showtime and A24’s series “The Curse,” where she serves as a producer.

Stone is also a credited producer on “Poor Things,” a 19th century Frankenstein-influenced fantasia in which she stars as Bella Baxter, the laboratory created daughter of a scientist (Willem Dafoe). The film follows Bella on a wild journey of self-discovery across several continents. Winner of the top prize Golden Lion Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival (where the jury included Chazelle, Jane Campion and Martin McDonagh), the movie will be released in theaters Dec. 8.

Past winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress include Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

The Film Awards will take place on Jan. 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 15.