‘The Nun 2’ Enlists ‘Conjuring 3’ Director Michael Chaves

The “Conjuring” franchise will continue with a sequel to “The Nun,” which has now found its director in Michael Chaves, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. Production is slated for later this year.

Chaves is no stranger to this particular franchise as he helmed 2019’s “The Curse of La Llorona” as well as the third installment in the main “Conjuring” series, 2021’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” Chaves also directed the Billie Eilish music video for “Bury a Friend.”

The untitled “Nun” sequel will be produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, with Gary Dauberman and Michael Clear executive producing. Richard Naing (“The Autopsy of Jane Doe”) and Ian Goldberg (“Eli”) are the film’s writers, from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (“Malignant”).

The first “The Nun” film was directed by Corin Hardy and released in 2018. The prequel to “The Conjuring 2” explored the origins of the terrifying nun figure introduced in that movie and was set in 1952 Romania. Plot details for “The Nun 2” are not known at this time, but a sequel has been in development since the success of the first film.

Despite tepid reviews, “The Nun” is actually the highest-grossing film in the entire “Conjuring” franchise (which consists of eight films overall), grossing over $365 million at the worldwide box office. The horror series kicked off with the James Wan-directed first film “The Conjuring” in 2013, and proved to be a successful and highly lucrative franchise for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Other spinoffs include two “Annabelle” films.

The news of Chaves’ involvement was first reported by Bloody Disgusting.