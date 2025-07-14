‘The Odyssey’ Imax 70mm Screenings Are Already Being Scheduled for July 2026

Thursday marks the start of the one-year countdown to Christopher Nolan’s next film, “The Odyssey,” and if you thought the buildup to “Oppenheimer” was huge, consider this: a few movie theaters are listing Imax 70mm screenings of the Greek epic a full year in advance.

Hardcore fans of the Oscar-winning filmmaker have found listings verified by TheWrap for premium format screenings of “The Odyssey” for its opening weekend on July 17, 2026 at the Harkins Theaters’ Arizona Mills 18 and at the Cinemark Dallas.

While studios make deals with Imax to exclusively screen their films on their premium screens months and sometimes years before their release, it is unheard of for those screenings to be publicly listed so far in advance, especially considering that tickets for those screenings and others for “The Odyssey” won’t go on presale until spring 2026 at the earliest.

TheWrap has reached out to Universal, Imax, Harkins and Cinemark for comment and will update with any response.

The poster for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

The success of “Oppenheimer” with its biopic record $975 million global gross pushed Christopher Nolan’s already sterling reputation as a box office draw to even greater heights. Nearly a fifth of that box office total, or $183.6 million, came from Imax screenings.

Like with “Oppenheimer,” a few dozen theaters worldwide will screen “The Odyssey” not just in Imax digital projection but in a 70mm film format as well. For this new project starring Matt Damon as Odysseus in a retelling of the Homerian epic, Nolan will shoot the film entirely with Imax cameras thanks to advancements in their technology that make them lighter and relatively easier to use.