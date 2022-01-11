Paramount+ has set Thursday, April 28 as the premiere date for limited event series “The Offer,” which tells the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather.”

The first three (of 10) episodes will be made available at launch. The subsequent seven episodes will roll out one at a time, weekly, on Thursdays.

“The Offer,” from Paramount Television Studios, stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo and Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando.

The event series will also star Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini who played a younger version of his dad’s iconic Tony Soprano role in prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark,” as Andy Calhoun, a businessman who is attempting to buy Paramount.

“The Offer” is created and written by Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Player”) and written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (“Hunters”), who also serves as showrunner. In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, Albert S. Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif serve as executive producers on the series alongside Dexter Fletcher, who also directed the first block of the series.

Last month, Toscano signed a new three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios. She will develop TV shows for Paramount Television Studios for all platforms as part of the deal.

“Nikki is a supremely talented writer and showrunner. Her contribution to ‘The Offer’ as its fearless leader and North Star is immeasurable. We look forward to many more successful collaborations,” Nicole Clemens, the president of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement at the time.

Prior to “The Offer,” Toscano served as co-showrunner and executive producer on Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters,” following back-to-back overall deals at 20th Century Fox and Universal. She currently has pilots in development at Paramount+ (alongside Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman) and Netflix (with Ellen Pompeo and Regina King), and is developing a TV series adaptation of the novel “Long Bright River” with Keri Russell.

Toscano is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Teller took over the lead role after Hammer bowed out after sexual misconduct allegations (which he has denied) surfaced last year.