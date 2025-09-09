“The Office” is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special exhibit at the Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan.

The display, which opens Sept. 19, will will feature cast costumes, episode screenings, artifacts and a photo setup at Michael Scott’s desk. It will run until Nov. 16.

“Thanks to the genius of Greg Daniels and the amazing writers and cast, a small paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania captured the attention of the world 20 years ago and that fascination has never waned,” NBC and Peacock president of scripted content Lisa Katz said. “Both ‘The Office’ and ‘The Paper’ are master classes of what makes us want to watch a workplace comedy — people we care deeply about who can simultaneously make us laugh uncontrollably. It’s our pleasure to showcase an exhibit of both shows with our friends at Paley and give fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with these great series.”

Speaking of “The Paper,” which just got picked up for a second season, the exhibit will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at Daniels and Michael Koman’s spinoff series. The show premiered Sept. 4 and is set in the same universe as “The Office,” which came to an end after nine seasons in May 2013.

“The Office captured the humor and heart of workplace life in a way that still resonates with fans 20 years later,” Paley Center for Media president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said. “We are thrilled to host this exciting exhibit with a special opening night event celebrating both the legacy of ‘The Office’ and the highly anticipated, debut season of ‘The Paper.’ We extend our heartfelt thanks to our friends at NBC, Peacock and Universal Television for their support.”

The exhibit kicks off with a red carpet event Sept. 18. The night is slated to include a segment called “From ‘The Office’ to ‘The Paper’: A Hilarious Evening With Two Great Comedies,” which will feature a screening of the first episode of “The Paper” followed by a conversation with Oscar Nuñez, Alex Edelman, Chelsea Frei, Eric Rahill, Paul Liberstein and Jennifer Celotta.

The evening will complete itself with screenings of the iconic “The Office” episodes, including “The Dinner Party,” “The Injury” and the series finale.