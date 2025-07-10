‘The Old Guard 2’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Last week, The Samba TV Wrap report prognosticated that we may be in for a Netflix Summer. This week’s chart seems to confirm that theory, as Netflix holds the top spot for the fifth straight week thanks to chart newcomer “The Old Guard 2.” What’s more, Netflix has the top two spots for the second consecutive week.

The superhero action sequel drew 2.3 million households to watch between Wednesday and Sunday, making it the third Netflix title to top the chart in the past five weeks. With those titles – “The Waterfront,” “Straw,” and “Old Guard” – reaching number one and some big titles on the horizon (“Wednesday” returns on August 6), Netflix may only be in the early weeks of a long run of chart dominance.

As mentioned above, Netflix holds the second place spot as well, with “Squid Game.” The international hit rocketed up the chart last week, debuting in second place with only three days of viewership. This week, however, it couldn’t quite leapfrog “The Old Guard 2,” and thus remains in second.

In third this week is another newcomer, “Heads of State” on Amazon Prime Video. Stars Idris Elba, John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jones are no strangers to action, and helped propel the original film up the charts.

In fourth place is “Love Island USA.” The Peacock reality series has sat in fourth for three straight weeks, buoyed by a release schedule that gives viewers a steady stream of new episodes throughout the week.

Last week’s aforementioned Netflix chart-topper, “The Waterfront,” falls to fifth.

“Sinners,” which just hit theaters back in April, is sixth on the chart this week after being added to Max on Friday, July 4. An audience of 1.4 million U.S. households watched star Michael B. Jordan take on the roles of twin brothers in the buzzworthy supernatural thriller.

Everyone’s favorite show about Chicago’s fine dining industry, “The Bear,” holds in seventh. It’s followed by “Countdown,” a new Prime Video series. Owen Wilson sticks around the chart with “Stick,” his Apple TV+ series about a hapless golf pro. Finally, in tenth is last week’s number three, which is about a lot of number two: “Trainwreck: Poop Cruise.”

The linear chart has fireworks this week – real, actual displays, thanks to Independence Day. The annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” broadcast tops the chart this week.

It’s followed by “America’s Got Talent,” NBC’s summer linear viewership powerhouse. Aside from “American Ninja Warrior” (in fifth this week), the chart belongs to mainstays “Wheel of Fortune” (four spots) and “Jeopardy!” (three spots).

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.