How Spy Thrillers Are Fueling Subscriber Retention on Netflix | Charts

Netflix’s spy thriller “The Night Agent” made a big splash upon its March 2023 debut—it delivered $67.7 million in global subscriber revenue for the platform in Q2 2023, according to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics. During that quarter, the series was Netflix’s top revenue contributor globally, outperforming major titles like “Shadow and Bone” and “Black Mirror.”

However, “The Night Agent” has since experienced a considerable decline in revenue over subsequent quarters. Since Netflix releases all episodes of its original series at once, highly engaging thrillers like “The Night Agent” often draw considerable attention upon release, attracting new subscribers to the platform. After this initial period, however, most of the audience interested in the show has already engaged with it, leading to a natural decline in revenue contribution.