‘The One and Only Ivan’ Film Review: Disney+ Movie Puts a ‘Tiger King’ Spin on ‘Dumbo’

After programming like “Hamilton” and “The Mandalorian” has put the plus in Disney+, “The One and Only Ivan” arrives on Aug. 21 to bring the Disney.

Complete with talking animals, cute kids and, yes, missing parents, the movie set in Dumbo’s old stomping grounds (a circus) feels familiar and a bit old-fashioned, though it does find a different kind of tone as it goes along, evolving from cuteness to melancholy in a way that can take you by surprise.

But would it be a spoiler to say that melancholy is only a detour on the way to heart-warming? Probably not – even in a fantasy directed by a British theater director, Thea Sharrock, and based on K.A. Applegate’s Newbery Medal-winning novel based on a true story, Disney will be Disney. In this case, that means some gentle whimsy, a mostly-artful blend of live-action human characters and CG animal creations, a touch of jeopardy and an uplifting message that seems appropriate in this era of “Tiger King.”

Bryan Cranston's Best Friend Is a Very Artistic Gorilla in Trailer for Disney+ Movie 'The One and Only Ivan' (Video)

Based on the real story of a gorilla who spent 27 years of his life in an indoor shopping center in Tacoma, Washington, “The One and Only Ivan” is set in the Big Top Mall, a decrepit shopping center by the highway that includes its very own circus full of performing animals. Bryan Cranston is Mack, the owner and ringmaster, perpetually putting on the best face (and hairpiece, and girdle) and hoping that somehow he can restore the operation to profitability.

His star is Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who, in the film’s central conceit, speaks in English to the audience and to all his fellow animals but not to Mack or the other humans. Ivan takes pride in his position as this desultory circus’ headliner, but he’s not quite sure why his only role seems to be to growl, roar and thump his chest on cue.

“If they want an angry gorilla, I can do that,” says Ivan, who is voiced by Sam Rockwell. “Why do they want an angry gorilla?”

Ivan’s pals include an aging elephant (Angelina Jolie), a stray dog (Danny DeVito), a neurotic seal (Mike White, who also wrote the screenplay), a fancy poodle (Helen Mirren), a baseball-playing chicken (Chaka Khan) and the new headliner, a baby elephant named Ruby (Brooklynn Prince), whose arrival rocks Ivan’s world.

'The One and Only Ivan' to Skip Theaters for Disney+

But this isn’t a “Toy Story”-style tale of an old favorite having to adjust to the arrival of a hot newcomer; instead, after a fairly sprightly opening section, it begins to explore the human exploitation of animals, and doesn’t shy away from the sadness that creeps into the lives of these creatures kept in the back of a shopping mall in order to sell tickets.

That sadness is perhaps not a tone that’ll be appreciated by younger viewers who came for the talking animals, but it’s one that gives the film more nuance than you might expect. And when Ivan is revealed to be a wonderful artist, the scene is played not for surprise or for laughs, but for poignancy and beauty.

It helps that the voice cast is spot-on, that the animals themselves – none real, all CG – are seamlessly rendered and that Cranston underplays a character who could be much broader, funnier and less affecting. Like Dee Rees’ recent Netflix action film “The Old Guard,” “The One and Only Ivan” is quieter than you expect, and because of that more touching.

Of course, it eventually sails right past melancholy and touching into cheesy and tear-jerking, but how could it not? And you don’t really begrudge its inevitable and reasonably successful attempt to pile on the sentiment – after all, even a Disney movie for the era of “Tiger King” and pandemic is still a Disney movie.

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters. Disney/Warner Bros./Universal "Trolls World Tour" The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive. Universal Pictures "Birds of Prey" The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4. Warner Bros. "The Hunt" The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. I... Universal Pictures "The Invisible Man" The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now. Universal Pictures "Emma." Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now. Focus Features "Bloodshot" The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now. Sony Pictures "I Still Believe" Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters. Lionsgate "The Way Back" Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24. Warner Bros. "Onward" Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3. Disney/Pixar "Sonic the Hedgehog" Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide thea... Paramount Pictures "The Call of the Wild" 20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now. 20th Century "Downhill" Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they... Fox Searchlight "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance... Focus Features "Endings, Beginnings" "Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opened early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. I... Samuel Goldwyn Films "To the Stars" "To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release ... Samuel Goldwyn Films "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" truTV's first-ever feature-length film arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themsel... truTV "Artemis Fowl" Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but premiered exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Coli... Disney "The Infiltrators" The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film was released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2. Oscilloscope "Working Man" The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film premiered on May 5 via Video On Demand. Brainstorm Media "Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story" "Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, was made available for streaming on the new service ... Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images "Scoob!" Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it would release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Tr... Warner Bros. "The King of Staten Island" "The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, skipped its theatrical release date of June 19 and open... Universal Pictures "The High Note" "The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, made its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 the... Focus Features "Waiting for the Barbarians" Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instea... Samuel Goldwyn Films "Irresistible" Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Foc... Daniel McFadden / Focus Features "My Spy" The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release ... Amazon Studios "The One and Only Ivan" The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice ... Disney "The Secret Garden" The re-imagining of the book "The Secret Garden" was meant to open in UK theaters in April but delayed its theatrical release until August. But STXfilms will now release the StudioCanal and Heyd... STXfilms

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)