Saoirse Ronan Drama ‘The Outrun’ Gets Theatrical Release With Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics will release “The Outrun” theatrically in North America in partnership with Stage 6 Films, the company announced on Thursday.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the drama, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, stars four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, Paapa Essiedu, Stephen Dillane and Saskia Reeves.

The film will open in theaters nationwide on Oct. 4.

“‘The Outrun” is a film that means the world to everyone involved and we are delighted to have found a home at Sony Pictures Classics as our North American partners. Their taste and experience are inspiring, and we are excited to embark on this journey together,” filmmakers Fingscheidt, Brocklehurst, Norris, Lowden, and Ronan said in a statement.

Sony Pictures Classics added: “’The Outrun” is a stunning movie, beautifully directed by Nora Fingscheidt with a career-best performance from Saoirse Ronan. It is a privilege to bring this accomplished and moving drama to audiences everywhere this fall.”

Based on the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot, who co-wrote the screenplay with Fingscheidt, “The Outrun” is an acutely honest drama about addiction and recovery. After a decade away in London, 29-year-old Rona (Ronan) returns home to the Orkney Islands. Sober but lonely, she tries to suppress her memory of the events which set her on this journey of recovery. Slowly the mystical land enters her inner world and – one day at a time – Rona finds hope and strength in herself among the heavy gales and the bracingly cold sea.

The project reunites Sony Pictures Classics with Ronan, who previously starred in the 2018 film adaption of “The Seagull.”