Go Pro Today

‘The Owners’ Film Review: Maisie Williams Is in Big Trouble – Again

Based on a French comic book, “The Owners” escalates from creepy to ludicrous over the course of 92 deliberately unpleasant minutes

| September 2, 2020 @ 3:45 PM Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 3:46 PM
Maisie Williams in The Owners

RLJE Films

Poor Maisie Williams. After spending eight seasons on “Game of Thrones,” with her character Arya Stark being orphaned, beaten, blinded and battered, she got a job as a Marvel superhero in “The New Mutants” – but that film, which hit theaters on Aug. 28, turned out to put a horror-movie spin on a Marvel movie by focusing on superpowers run amok in an abandoned hospital.

And now, only a week later, Williams is back starring in “The Owners.” And you don’t even want to know what happens to her in this nasty piece of work.

Or maybe you do want to know. Maybe you don’t see that phrase, nasty piece of work, as a pejorative. Hell, maybe I didn’t even mean it to be pejorative.

Also Read: Maisie Williams Says 'Game of Thrones' Fame Led Her to Be Consumed by Social Media Scrutiny

Based on the French comic book “Une nuit de pleine lune” and directed by Julius Berg, “The Owners” is tense, uneasy and brutal, escalating from the creepy to the ludicrous over the course of 92 deliberately unpleasant minutes. At a time when lots of streaming and VOD releases flirt with horror – and, you could say, a time when real life has distinctly horrific elements – it might make for an appropriately diverting and unsettling evening, particularly if you love Maisie Williams (who doesn’t?) and don’t mind doing a whole lot of squirming and a fair amount of shouting “What the hell are you doing?” at the screen.

Or it might be a must to avoid. (Your mileage may vary.)

The film begins on a bucolic hillside, where three thuggish lads sit in a car staking out the lavish house of a well-to-do elderly couple. The three are Terry, the clumsy one, whose mother works as a housekeeper in the mansion; Nathan, the likeable one, who’s borrowed his girlfriend’s car for the stakeout; and Gaz, the crazy evil one, who’s angular, feral and clearly unhinged.

Nathan’s girlfriend, Mary (Williams), shows up during the stakeout, and before long she reluctantly ends up with them in the house, where the would-be robbers are stymied by the existence of a large and unbreakable safe in the basement. They decide to wait for the elderly couple, a doctor and his wife, to return home, certain that a few threats will scare the combination out of them.

Do you need to be told that they picked the wrong house? No, you probably don’t.

Also Read: 'The New Mutants' Film Review: A So-So X-Men Spinoff With Teen Heroes and a Horror Slant

And boy is it the wrong house. Dr. Huggins (Sylvester McCoy, who played Rhadagast in the “Hobbit” movies and was the seventh Doctor Who back in the late ’80s) and his wife, Ellen (Rita Tushingham, who was quite the on-screen sensation in Swinging London in the ’60s) appear to be a timid, scared and awfully polite couple for a while, but they always have an edge: “I think somebody didn’t get enough spankings when he was little,” hisses Ellen as she watches the intruders go about their business.

Before long, the tables are turned and the Hugginses have the upper hand, which they exercise with enough forced politeness to make your skin crawl. A conversation over tea, rife with strained politeness, is more than a little reminiscent of the dinner-table scene in “A Clockwork Orange,” where Alex is the guest of the man whose wife he raped and killed a few years earlier.

The first half of the film leans heavily on being atmospheric and sinister, with a detour into nerve-wracking during a lengthy standoff in the basement. But the homestretch simply goes full gonzo in a way that is pretty scary but not remotely believable. The music goes all screechy, Mary battles with psychotic captors and idiotic allies, and the whole thing becomes increasingly baroque and twisted and ludicrous.

As the only person in the movie you might be inclined to like, Williams is always watchable, and McCoy and Tushingham chew the scenery with relish. They are among the small pleasures in a gruesome concoction that flirts with being entertaining in a gruesome, bonkers way, but mostly ends up annoying.

And once again, Maisie deserves better.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content