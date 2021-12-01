“The Pale Blue Eye,” Netflix’s mystery thriller that follows a young Edgar Allan Poe, has added an impressive supporting cast that includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Robert Duvall and more.

Christian Bale and Harry Melling star in the fictional Gothic thriller, which is being directed by Scott Cooper. Bale plays a detective in 1830 tasked with investigating a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, and who takes a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) under his wing to help him solve the case.

Rounding out the supporting cast are Anderson, Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan and Duvall.

Cooper has wanted to direct “The Pale Blue Eye” for more than a decade, and he also wrote the screenplay based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 book of the same name. Cooper will also produce with Tyler Thompson for Cross Creek Pictures, John Lesher for Grisbi Productions and Bale. Dylan Weathered is executive producing for Grisbi Productions, as is Tracey Landon.

Bale and Cooper previously worked together on “Hostiles” and “Out of the Furnace.”

Anderson most recently starred on “The Crown” and in “The First Lady,” as well as guested on the new season of Hulu’s “The Great.” Boynton is known for roles in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Murder on the Orient Express” and most recently appeared in “Locked Down.” Duvall most recently starred in this year’s “12 Mighty Orphans.”