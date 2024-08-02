Cary Elwes and Malcolm McDowell Bring 1900s Financial Crisis to Life in ‘The Panic’ | Exclusive Photos

The historical thriller tells the true story of Charles Barney’s failed effort to manipulate the copper market and J.P. Morgan seeking to save his empire

The Panic
Blue Fox Entertainment

“The Panic” is nearly here. Production has begun on the Blue Fox Entertainment film, which stars Cary Elwes and Malcolm McDowell and was written and directed by Daniel Adams. TheWrap has exclusive photos from the movie, which you can see above and below.

“The Panic,” according to the official synopsis, is based on a true story and set in 1907 New York, “as real-life bankers J. P. Morgan and Charles Barney grapple with a financial crisis sparked by Barney’s failed attempt to manipulate the copper market. As Morgan strives to safeguard his empire he becomes entangled in a clandestine struggle involving his brilliant mistress, Belle de Costa Greene, who ran his world-famous library.”

Colm Meaney (who replaced the late Donald Sutherland just before production commenced), Anastasiya Mitrunen and Cristiana Dell’Anna also star in “The Panic.”

Michael Mailer (“The Walk”) is producing alongside Mark Williams and Eric Williams of Zero Gravity (“The Accountant,” “Honest Thief”) with Evan Anglin as coproducer. Executive producers are Sean Krajewski, Ronnie Exley and Lawrence Minicone (“Longlegs”), with Krajewski’s Rabbits Black banner providing funding.

“The Panic” will be distributed by Blue Fox Enterainment.

The Panic
Blue Fox Entertainment
The Panic
Blue Fox Entertainment
Blue Fox Entertainment
