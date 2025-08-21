‘The Office’ Spinoff ‘The Paper’ Will Now Drop All Episodes to Binge on Sept. 4

“The Office” spinoff series “The Paper” is shifting to a binge release.

Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 4, all 10 episodes of the newspaper-set mockumentary will be available to stream on Peacock, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The binge release marks a shift from “The Paper’s” previous rollout plan, which was scheduled to see the first four episodes drop on Sept. 4 with two new episodes dropping weekly through Sept. 25. NBC cited the switch-up to be in response to initial “overwhelmingly positive” reviews of the series, with Peacock and Universal TV executives as well as the show’s producers hoping to “allow and encourage audiences to binge the series.”

Created by “The Office” creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, “The Paper” follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in “The Office” as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it, according to the official logline.

“The Office” fan-favorite Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role in “The Paper,” while Domhnall Gleeson, who plays new editor-in-chief Ned Sampson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key join the franchise.

The spinoff series pokes fun at Nuñez reprising his character, with Oscar exclaiming in the trailer, “Not again! I’m not approving any of this. I will make this unusable — f—k! Use that!”

Daniels and Koman serve as co-creators, co-showrunners, writers and executive producers, with Daniels also directing the first episode. Additional EPs include Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). “The Paper” hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.