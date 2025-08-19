‘The Penguin’ Creator Lauren LeFranc Signs 2-Year Overall Deal With HBO

All of those Emmy nominations are paying off. On the heels of 24 nods for “The Penguin,” Lauren LeFranc — the creator of the critically acclaimed “The Batman” spinoff — signed a two-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, TheWrap has learned.

Additionally, LeFranc has launched her own production banner known as Acid and Tender Productions.

“I am thrilled to continue my creative partnership with HBO,” LeFranc said in a statement. “They have been unwavering in their support of my work on ‘The Penguin,’ and beyond. My company, Acid and Tender Productions, comes from a sincere desire to shepherd bold stories and perspectives from singular voices and artists I love. I came up in writers rooms and when they’re working, there’s nothing better. My hope is for Acid and Tender to become that kind of haven for writers and filmmakers who seek to tell authentic, off-kilter, character-driven stories, no matter the genre.”

“The Penguin” was a hit among audiences and critics upon its September 2024 release. It’s Emmys haul places it as the second most-nominated program of the year, behind Apple TV+’s “Severance.” The limited series starred Colin Farrell, reprising his role as Oz Cobb on “The Batman,” Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz and Deidre O’Connell. LeFranc’s work on the series landed her a spot in TheWrap’s inaugural Showrunners and Creators List celebrating top TV creatives. LeFranc is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and ID PR.

The success of “The Penguin” has prompted speculation about a potential Season 2, which both LeFranc and its stars have said is in the backburner as the company focuses on the upcoming sequel for “The Batman.” But Farrell did say he’d be open to returning for another TV chapter as long as it aligns with film director Matt Reeves’ vision.

“It has to work in a parallel way,” Farrell told reporters following his SAG actor win. “So we’ll see what Matt Reeves and the rest of them can come up with. But yeah, I’d be open to it for sure.”