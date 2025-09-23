Sundance-Winning Stand Your Ground Doc ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Gets Chilling Trailer Ahead of Netflix Premiere

“The Perfect Neighbor” arrives soon.

The Sundance-winning documentary, which was one of the most talked-about films at this year’s festival, finally arrives next month. It’ll premiere theatrically on October 10 before arriving on Netflix on October 17. And a new trailer will give you a glimpse at what to expect. Watch it above.

Centered around a 2023 tragedy, “The Perfect Neighbor” utilizes “bodycam footage from dozens of police visits” to “bear witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor’s relentless harassment. But her hostility takes a sinister turn when it escalates into a fatal crime.” The film looks at the legality of Florida’s Stand Your Ground laws, which helped facilitate this deadly act, and the fallout following the crime.

“’The Perfect Neighbor’ is a deeply personal project, created to transform grief into purpose and honor the lasting legacy of Ajike Owens and her family,” Gandbhir said in an official statement. “My team at Message Pictures, along with our incredible partners at SO’B Productions and Park Pictures, are thrilled the film will be available on Netflix, offering audiences worldwide the chance to experience this urgent and powerful story.”

“The Perfect Neighbor” made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was awarded the Directing Award: U.S. Documentary. It has screened at the SXSW Film Festival, CPH:DOX, the Miami Film Festival, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, where it received a Special Jury Award and at Sheffield DocFest. It will screen at the upcoming New York Film Festival.

The film is produced by Alisa Payne, Gandbhir and Nikon Kwantu for Message Pictures, alongside Sam Bisbee for Park Pictures. Executive producers include Sam Pollard for Message Pictures, Soledad O’Brien and Rose Arce for SO’B Productions, Jackie Kelman Bisbee and Wendy Neu for Park Pictures, and Takema Robinson.

“The Perfect Neighbor” arrives in theaters on Oct. 10 and on Netflix on Oct. 17.