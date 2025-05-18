Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded ‘Phoenician Scheme’ Cast Walks the Cannes Red Carpet | Photos

It was a star-studded affair on Sunday as the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film “The Phoenician Scheme” hit the Cannes red carpet ahead of the movie’s world premiere. As is customary for a new Wes Anderson film, this one has a stacked cast.

Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton were onhand as the two leads of the film, but other attendees included supporting cast members Bill Murray, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Michael Cera and Richard Ayoade, as well as composer Alexandre Desplat and co-writer Roman Coppola.

The plot of the film concerns one of the richest men in Europe, played by del Toro, who tries to convince his nun-to-be daughter (Threapleton) to aid in his latest scheme.

TheWrap’s review of the movie called it funny and meaningful, and fitting with the rest of Anderson’s filmography. William Bibbiani wrote, “In a way it’s his most challenging work, even though it is — as his films often are — breezy and friendly.”

