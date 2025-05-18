Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded ‘Phoenician Scheme’ Cast Walks the Cannes Red Carpet | Photos

Cannes 2025: Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera and more turned out for the new Wes

(FROM L) Canadian actor Michael Cera, US actor Benicio Del Toro and US film director Wes Anderson arrive for the screening of the film "The Phoenician Scheme" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)
It was a star-studded affair on Sunday as the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film “The Phoenician Scheme” hit the Cannes red carpet ahead of the movie’s world premiere. As is customary for a new Wes Anderson film, this one has a stacked cast.

Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton were onhand as the two leads of the film, but other attendees included supporting cast members Bill Murray, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Michael Cera and Richard Ayoade, as well as composer Alexandre Desplat and co-writer Roman Coppola.

The plot of the film concerns one of the richest men in Europe, played by del Toro, who tries to convince his nun-to-be daughter (Threapleton) to aid in his latest scheme.

TheWrap’s review of the movie called it funny and meaningful, and fitting with the rest of Anderson’s filmography. William Bibbiani wrote, “In a way it’s his most challenging work, even though it is — as his films often are — breezy and friendly.”

Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton in The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
Benicio del Toro, Cannes 2025
Benicio del Toro (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Michael Cera, Benicio Del Toro, Wes Anderson, Cannes 2025
Michael Cera, Benicio Del Toro, and Wes Anderson (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)
Wes Anderson, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Wes Anderson, Benicio Del Toro, and Michael Cera (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
(From L) US actor and comedian Bill Murray, French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, US actor Jeffrey Wright, British actress Mia Threapleton, US director, screenwriter and producer Wes Anderson, Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro, British actor Rupert Friend, Canadian actor Michael Cera, French music composer Alexandre Desplat, British actor Riz Ahmed, British actor Richard Ayoade and US writer Roman Coppola arrive for the screening of the film "The Phoenician Scheme" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Bill Murray, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeffrey Wright, Mia Threapleton, US Wes Anderson, Benicio Del Toro, Rupert Friend, Michael Cera, Alexandre Desplat, Richard Ayoade and Roman Coppola (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Benicio del Toro, Cannes 2025
Benicio del Toro (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Wes Anderson, Cannes 2025
Wes Anderson (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Mia Threapleton, Cannes 2025
Mia Threapleton (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Wes Anderson,Thierry Frémaux, Mia Threapleton , Jeffrey Wright, Cannes 2025
Wes Anderson,Thierry Frémaux, Mia Threapleton , and Jeffrey Wright (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Michael Cera and Benicio del Toro, Cannes 2025
Michael Cera and Benicio del Toro (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Halle Berry (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Halle Berry , The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Halle Berry (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Carla Bruni , The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Carla Bruni (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Rupert Friend, Cannes 2025
Rupert Friend (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)
Rupert Friend, Aimee Mullins, Cannes 2025
Rupert Friend and Aimee Mullins (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Eva Longoria, The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Eva Longoria (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Jeremy Strong, "The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Jeremy Strong (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Halle Berry, Van Hunt , The Phoenician Scheme
Halle Berry and Van Hunt (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Bill Murray, Canes 2025
Bill Murray (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Shia LaBeouf, Cannes 2025
Shia LaBeouf (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Jeffrey Wright , Cannes 2025
Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Jeffrey Wright (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch, Cannes 2025
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Julianne Moore, The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Julianne Moore (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Julianne Moore, The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Julianne Moore (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick Schwarzenegger , The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Araya Hargate , The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Araya Hargate (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson, Cannes 2025
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Charlotte Le Bon, The Phoenician Scheme, Cannes 2025
Charlotte Le Bon (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Mary Leest, Cannes 2025
Mary Leest (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Mary Leest, Cannes 2025
Mary Leest (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Hofit Golan, Cannes 2025
Hofit Golan (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Toni Garrn, Cannes 2025
Toni Garrn (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Benicio del Toro, Cannes 2025
Benicio del Toro (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Xenia Tchoumitcheva, Cannes 2025
Xenia Tchoumitcheva (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Diala Makki, Cannes 2025
Diala Makki (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Joan Smalls, Cannes 2025
Joan Smalls (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Zarina Yeva, Cannes 2025
Zarina Yeva (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Benicio del Toro, Wes Anderson, Cannes 2025
Benicio del Toro and Wes Anderson (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Benicio del Toro, Cannes 2025
Benicio del Toro (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Rachida Dati, Alexandre Desplat, Rupert Friend, Wes Anderson, Mia Threapleton, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cannes 2025
Rachida Dati, Alexandre Desplat, Rupert Friend, Wes Anderson, Mia Threapleton, Jeffrey Wright, and Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site's content strategy.

Comments