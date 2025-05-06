‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Tests His Medical Knowledge With Jimmy Kimmel | Video

Jimmy Kimmel put “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle — who has spent well over a decade of his acting career starring in medical dramas — to the test by having him try his luck at naming an assortment of medical tools on Monday.

To get the bit started, Kimmel questioned how long it would take for the actor to be considered a real doctor, given the amount of time he’s played a medical professional on both “ER” and “The Pitt.”

“Do you think you could identify commonly used medical tools?” Kimmel questioned as he shuffled together his stack of questions. “Perhaps,” Wyle responded.

“This one looks like you could go up a nostril pretty good,” Wyle said as he examined the first device closely. He was correct; it was a nasal speculum.

“We’re off to a strong start,” Kimmel said before handing him over the next gadget. As Wyle eyed the tool, he let out a chuckle before saying, “I have no idea what this is.”

“Where was it recently?” he asked. After smelling the instrument, Wyle added, “It just looks like a door lock to me.”

“It is not, it is a circumcision clamp,” Kimmel answered.

Next, the comedian threw Wyle a curveball. Instead of giving him another medical tool, he handed him a cocktail strainer. Playing fair now, Kimmel gave Wyle his next item, which he named right off the bat.

“Ah, yes. This is— it looks very medieval like a torture device. But this is used to gauge sensation. You run this up and down someone’s foot or to gauge whether or not they’ve got nerve sensation,” the star said. “It was really nice of you to bring in all your toys, Jimmy.”

During the chat, Wyle also mentioned that the Season 2 writers’ room for his Max original is already in the works, with the new season set to take place during the weekend of July 4.

“The Pitt” Season 1 is available to stream on Max.