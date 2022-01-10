A new take on the cult 2012 martial arts film “The Raid: Redemption” is coming to Netflix from producers Michael Bay and the original film’s director Gareth Evans.

Bay and Evans will team on the new feature, and they’ve set Patrick Hughes (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”) to direct.

The original “The Raid,” written and directed by Evans and released in 2012, premiered to raves at Sundance and TIFF in 2011 and was heralded for its hyper-kinetic and violent action sequences and unrelenting pacing. The film followed an Indonesian S.W.A.T. team trapped inside a tenement run by a mobster who sends his endless army of killers and thugs to stop them from climbing to the top of the building.

The new film is set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested “Badlands” and follows an elite undercover DEA task force as they climb a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.

Bay and XYZ Films will produce, and Evans will executive produce along with Range Media Partners, which reps Bay, Evans and Hughes.

“The Raid” did modestly at the box office but still managed to spawn an equally impressive and violent sequel, “The Raid 2” from 2014. And American filmmakers have been trying to reboot the property for years now.

“We’re incredibly excited about Patrick’s unique vision for this film. It’s a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre,” the producers said in a statement.

Deadline first reported the news.