“The Righteous Gemstones” has added new members to its congregation for Season 3. Stephen Dorff, Shea Whigham, Iliza Shlesinger, Casey Wilson and four other actors are set to appear in this new season in recurring roles. The HBO comedy will premiere its first two episodes on Sunday, June 18 at 10/9c p.m.

Dorff and Whigham appeared in the Season 3 teaser but were not formally introduced. We now know that they will be playing two characters named Vance Simkins and Dusty Daniels.

Additionally, this season will star Lukas Haas (“Inception”) as Chuck, Robert Oberst (“World’s Strongest Man”) as Karl, Stephen Schneider (“Bumblebee,” “Broad City”) as Stephen, comedian Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson (“The Hunt”) as Marshall and Casey Wilson (“Gone Girl”) as Kristy, all in recurring roles. They will join the previously announced Steve Zahn (“War for the Planet of the Apes”) as Peter Montgomery and Kristen Johnston (“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”) as May-May.

In its third season, Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) has finally given his spoiled children exactly what they’ve always wanted: control of his megachurch. But as Eli steps away from his flock, Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine) and Judy (Edi Patterson) have to learn the hard way that running a multimillion dollar religious organization is actual work.

McBride, Devine, Goodman and Patterson are all part of Season 3’s main cast. Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Calavero, Greg Alan Williams and Skyler Gisondo round out the series regulars. They will be joined by returning recurring cast members Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont and Gavin Munn.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is created, written, directed and executive produced by Danny McBride. Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also direct and executive produce the series. Its other executive producers include John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Brandon James and Jonathan Watson. David Brightbill produces with Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas serving as consulting producers.