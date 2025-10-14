Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Come Home With ‘The Roses’ on Digital Later This Month | Exclusive

“The Roses” are coming home.

Jay Roach’s comedy, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney and Kate McKinnon, arrives on digital on Oct. 21, where you can buy it from places like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, courtesy of Searchlight. If you are more into physical media, it’ll be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 25.

“Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites,” reads the official synopsis.

The movie is based on the 1981 novel “The War of the Roses” by Warren Adler, which had been adapted once before, in 1989. The original film version was directed by Danny De Vito, who also co-starred, produced by James L. Brooks, and starred Michael Douglas in the role now inhabited by Cumberbatch and Kathleen Turner in the Colman role.

Play video

According to the official release, Roach “brings sharp comedic instincts and a distinctly British edge to this modern portrait of a family in freefall. Balancing biting satire with moments of outrageous humor, he crafts a story of real life gone spectacularly wrong.” The screenplay for “The Roses” was penned by Australian writer Tony McNamara, known for his collaborations with Yorgos Lanthimos – 2018’s “The Favourite” and 2023’s “Poor Things.” McNamara also collaborated with Emma Stone on Disney’s “Cruella” and is working on the sequel currently.

The digital and Blu-ray bonus materials include “A House to Fight For,” a featurette on the house that the divorcing couple is arguing over; “The Roses: An Inside Look,” which is a more general look at the making of the movie; and “Comedy Gold,” about the movie’s sterling cast (which also includes Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou and Zoë Chao). There is also, of course, a gag reel.

“The Roses” arrives on digital on Oct. 21 and physical on Nov. 25.