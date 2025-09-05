Here Are All the Songs in ‘The Runarounds’

Prime Video’s latest teen drama “The Runarounds” follows the formation of a high school jam band in North Carolina just before the five friends leave their hometown.
William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher star as the core five bandmates, who make up The Runarounds. The rag-tag group of high school seniors decided to give music one last chance before some of them head to college and the others start the rest of their adult lives.
The series includes 185 songs with 18 originals from The Runarounds, written specifically for the show. The teen drama features rock hits from The Rolling Stones, Green Day, Led Zepplin and Metallica. Miley Cyrus, Bob Dylan and Radiohead also appear as needle drops in the series.
All eight episodes of “The Runarounds” are available to stream on Prime Video now. Keep reading to see the full soundtrack to the YA teen rock drama.
Episode 1: “Pilot”
- Powerman – The Kinks
- Do You – Spoon
- Check Yo Self – Ice Cube
- Heart It races – Dr. Dog
- Hey Hey What Can I Do – Led Zeppelin
- Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day
- Lazaretto – Jack White
- Wolf Like Me – TV On The Radio
- Bad Kids – The Black Lips
- Oysters In My Pocket – Royel Otis
- out of control – U2
- Sophia – The Runarounds
- Survive – Dr. Dog
- Senior Year – The Runarounds
- Tumbling Dice – The Rolling Stones
- Rock & Roll – Dr. Dog
- In Dreams – Sierra Ferrell
- WET DREAMS – Wet Leg
- Where’d All The Time Go? – Dr. Dog
- Tongue Tied – GROUPLOVE
- Big Shot – Pearls
- Enter Sandman – Metallica
- What Did You Expect (With Such a Beautiful Wife) – Kicking Bird
- The Bends – Radiohead
Episode 2: “Morning Glory”
- Impermanent Assistant – Kicking Bird
- Shot Down – The Sonics
- Clover Boys – Molecular Steve
- Get Out of My Face – Marlon Funaki
- Illegal Things – Full Flower Moon
- Funny How the Universe Works – The Runarounds
- Pull It Together – The Greeting Committee
- Comfortable Town – Summer Set
- Little Hypocrite – Alice Bag
- Freaky – Upchuck
- Convert Contracts – Control Top
- Fade Away – Girl Tones cover performed by actors (Kitty Hawk)
- Hello Operator – The White Stripes
- 15 Rootbeers – The Runarounds
- Mosquito Song – Bear Hands
- While You’re On My Mind – Country Johnny Mathis
- Together (Down Dumbing) – Maker feat. Qwel
- Tenderness – Parquet Courts
- Ruby – Geskle
- The Itch – Arcy Drive
- Hash pipe – Weezer
- Beautiful Stranger – The Runarounds
- Love Survive – Michael Nau
- Growing/Dying – The Backseat Lovers
- Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright – Bob Dylan
Episode 3: “(Nice Day for a) Weird Wedding”
- Coming Home – Leon Bridges
- I’m Still Here – Divorce Party
- Prisoner Cloud – Communicant
- Alone In Hollywood on Acid – Hunx And His Punx
- Glad Girls – Guided by Voices
- Didya Think – Arlie
- Driveway to Driveway – Superchunk
- Day Drinking – Hey, Nothing
- Out of Tune – The Backseat Lovers
- Atop A Cake – Alvvays
- The Wind, The Sea – The Paper Stars
- Feeling that Way – Journey
- She’s A Drag – Optic Nerve
- Timeline – Hey, Nothing
- Sunshine – Mother Funk
- 2Wo – MRR-ADM
- Thrift Store – Arcy Drive
- Sick Dogs – Hey, Nothing
- Surrender – The Runarounds
- The Loneliest Surface – Archer Oh
- Shake Your Money – Black Grape
- 18 Cigarettes – Ducks Ltd
- Terribility – Oil Boom
Episode 4: “Three Grand, Five Songs, Four Days”
- Cellophane – The Runarounds
- 72 & Sunny – Wylderness
- Silly Savage – The Golden Toadstools
- Fuga! – Sgt. Papers
- Marmalade – Offthewally
- I Don’t Live Today – Al Manfredi
- Same Days – J. Roddy Walston & The Business
- Talking – The Boys
- Tall Stories – Glass Torpedoes
- Bag & Number – Cheap Tissue
- Love Farewell – Jake Xerxes Fussell
- Arrhythmia (I Hope You Stay) – The Runarounds
- Stick Of Gum – Nemahsis
- Abyss – Anika
- Swimming – Arcy Drive
- Hit The Ground Running – The Family Rain
- The Jetty – Summer Set
- Lauren – Kicking Bird
- Vacationation – Hooded Fang
- Santa Fe – Eilen Jewell
- Low Spirited Funeral – Hey, Nothing
- Lead Me To The Water – Miner
- Shoelaces – The Runarounds
- Start at the Bottom – The Newton Brothers
- Bull In The Heather – Sonic Youth
- Killed My Youth – The Runarounds
- Follow My Voice – Julie Byrne
- Belgrade – Battle Tapes
Episode 5: “Ride the Wave”
- It’s A Wash – The Runarounds
- Now You Know – The Willowz
- Names Are Changing – Kicking Bird
- Violent Shiver – Benjamin Booker
- Black Heaven – Earthless
- You Drive, Buddy – Mitchell Torok
- Out In The Country – Natural Child
- Breezeblocks – Alt-J
- Weeping River – The Golden Toadstools
- I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
- Accidental Summoning – Immaterial Possession
- Paint Me A Picture Of Happiness – Country Johnny Mathis
- Eclipse – Jacco Gardner
- New Twang – Sungaze
- Hit If Off – Las Kellies
- Barn Nursery – Hey, Nothing
- Utah – Ax and the Hatchetmen
- Tommy’s Party – Peach Pit
- Make It Out – The Stews
Episode 6: “Been Caught Stealing”
- Time Shrinks – Arcy Drive
- Ghosts – The Runarounds
- Chamomile – Hey, Nothing
- Our Love Will Never Grow Cold – Lady Fox
- Sofa King – Royel Otis
- Gabrielle – Ween
- Cinderella – The Sonics
- Bet You Don’t – The Albinos
- Back On The Chain Gang – Pretenders
- Jackson Seen To That – The Fogarty’s
- Panic Switch – Silversun Pickups
- Ya No Hay Papel – Sgt. Papers
- Venganaza, Pt.1 – Sgt. Papers
- Valerie – The Runarounds
- Ya Levantate – Sgt. Papers
- Don’t Owe You A Thang – Gary Clark Jr.
- Birch Tree – Foals
- Is There A Ghost – Band of Horses
Episode 7: “Hypocrites”
- Liar (instrumental) – The Benelux
- Saturdays – Dead Boots
- Dylan Thomas – Better Oblivion Community Center
- Prog Punk – Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra
- No Answer – Ikebe Shakedown
- Minivan – The Runarounds
- Sweet Lovers Prayer – The Jaynetts
- My Blinded Heart – Watchhouse
- Scorpion – Max Agee
- That’s Inside Of Me – Eddy Current Suppression Rig
- Kickin’ 9 to 5 – Maximillian
- Hypocrites – The Runarounds
- Lifting – Cruising
- New York – Geskle
- A Wolf In Wolf’s Clothing – Nick Jaina
- Waiting On A Song – Dan Auerbach
- Pursuit (Instrumental) – M (h) aol
- Stopped Making Plans – Kim Ware and the Good Graces
- Do The Job – Use No Hooks
- I'm So Thankful – Eugene Blacknell
- Muerete De Envidia – Sgt. Papers
- Stay With Me – The Dictators
Episode 8: “Kill Devil”
- Lock It Up – Eater
- Good Luck Kid – Scott Ballew
- Lovers Stay Away – Indignitaries
- Pool House – The Backseat Lovers
- Aphasia – Pinegrove
- Adeline – hallpass
- Dum De Dum – Sleaze
- Lights Fall – Arcy Drive
- One Day At A Time – The Fearless Vampire Killers
- Feels Alright – The Nude Party
- Caught Me A Ride – Patrick Damphier
- Downtown – The Runarounds
- Seen You There – Predatür
- Fitzpleasure – Alt-J
- Stampede – Kitty Hawk
- Thoughts – Marlon Funaki
- Sirens – Cab 20
- Feel The Same – Battle Tapes
- It’s A Wash – The Runarounds
- The Climb – Miley Cyrus
- The One Left (Remix by Von Haze) – Tropic Of Cancer
- Fake Plastic Trees – Radiohead
- FTA – Whitney
- Don’t Change – INXS