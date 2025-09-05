Here Are All the Songs in ‘The Runarounds’

Prime Video’s latest teen drama “The Runarounds” follows the formation of a high school jam band in North Carolina just before the five friends leave their hometown.

William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher star as the core five bandmates, who make up The Runarounds. The rag-tag group of high school seniors decided to give music one last chance before some of them head to college and the others start the rest of their adult lives.

The series includes 185 songs with 18 originals from The Runarounds, written specifically for the show. The teen drama features rock hits from The Rolling Stones, Green Day, Led Zepplin and Metallica. Miley Cyrus, Bob Dylan and Radiohead also appear as needle drops in the series.

All eight episodes of “The Runarounds” are available to stream on Prime Video now. Keep reading to see the full soundtrack to the YA teen rock drama.

Episode 1: “Pilot”

Powerman – The Kinks

Do You – Spoon

Check Yo Self – Ice Cube

Heart It races – Dr. Dog

Hey Hey What Can I Do – Led Zeppelin

Jesus of Suburbia – Green Day

Lazaretto – Jack White

Wolf Like Me – TV On The Radio

Bad Kids – The Black Lips

Oysters In My Pocket – Royel Otis

out of control – U2

Sophia – The Runarounds

Survive – Dr. Dog

Senior Year – The Runarounds

Tumbling Dice – The Rolling Stones

Rock & Roll – Dr. Dog

In Dreams – Sierra Ferrell

WET DREAMS – Wet Leg

Where’d All The Time Go? – Dr. Dog

Tongue Tied – GROUPLOVE

Big Shot – Pearls

Enter Sandman – Metallica

What Did You Expect (With Such a Beautiful Wife) – Kicking Bird

The Bends – Radiohead

Episode 2: “Morning Glory”

Impermanent Assistant – Kicking Bird

Shot Down – The Sonics

Clover Boys – Molecular Steve

Get Out of My Face – Marlon Funaki

Illegal Things – Full Flower Moon

Funny How the Universe Works – The Runarounds

Pull It Together – The Greeting Committee

Comfortable Town – Summer Set

Little Hypocrite – Alice Bag

Freaky – Upchuck

Convert Contracts – Control Top

Fade Away – Girl Tones cover performed by actors (Kitty Hawk)

Hello Operator – The White Stripes

15 Rootbeers – The Runarounds

Mosquito Song – Bear Hands

While You’re On My Mind – Country Johnny Mathis

Together (Down Dumbing) – Maker feat. Qwel

Tenderness – Parquet Courts

Ruby – Geskle

The Itch – Arcy Drive

Hash pipe – Weezer

Beautiful Stranger – The Runarounds

Love Survive – Michael Nau

Growing/Dying – The Backseat Lovers

Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright – Bob Dylan

Episode 3: “(Nice Day for a) Weird Wedding”

Coming Home – Leon Bridges

I’m Still Here – Divorce Party

Prisoner Cloud – Communicant

Alone In Hollywood on Acid – Hunx And His Punx

Glad Girls – Guided by Voices

Didya Think – Arlie

Driveway to Driveway – Superchunk

Day Drinking – Hey, Nothing

Out of Tune – The Backseat Lovers

Atop A Cake – Alvvays

The Wind, The Sea – The Paper Stars

Feeling that Way – Journey

She’s A Drag – Optic Nerve

Timeline – Hey, Nothing

Sunshine – Mother Funk

2Wo – MRR-ADM

Thrift Store – Arcy Drive

Sick Dogs – Hey, Nothing

Surrender – The Runarounds

The Loneliest Surface – Archer Oh

Shake Your Money – Black Grape

18 Cigarettes – Ducks Ltd

Terribility – Oil Boom

Episode 4: “Three Grand, Five Songs, Four Days”

Cellophane – The Runarounds

72 & Sunny – Wylderness

Silly Savage – The Golden Toadstools

Fuga! – Sgt. Papers

Marmalade – Offthewally

I Don’t Live Today – Al Manfredi

Same Days – J. Roddy Walston & The Business

Talking – The Boys

Tall Stories – Glass Torpedoes

Bag & Number – Cheap Tissue

Love Farewell – Jake Xerxes Fussell

Arrhythmia (I Hope You Stay) – The Runarounds

Stick Of Gum – Nemahsis

Abyss – Anika

Swimming – Arcy Drive

Hit The Ground Running – The Family Rain

The Jetty – Summer Set

Lauren – Kicking Bird

Vacationation – Hooded Fang

Santa Fe – Eilen Jewell

Low Spirited Funeral – Hey, Nothing

Lead Me To The Water – Miner

Shoelaces – The Runarounds

Start at the Bottom – The Newton Brothers

Bull In The Heather – Sonic Youth

Killed My Youth – The Runarounds

Follow My Voice – Julie Byrne

Belgrade – Battle Tapes

Episode 5: “Ride the Wave”

It’s A Wash – The Runarounds

Now You Know – The Willowz

Names Are Changing – Kicking Bird

Violent Shiver – Benjamin Booker

Black Heaven – Earthless

You Drive, Buddy – Mitchell Torok

Out In The Country – Natural Child

Breezeblocks – Alt-J

Weeping River – The Golden Toadstools

I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls

Accidental Summoning – Immaterial Possession

Paint Me A Picture Of Happiness – Country Johnny Mathis

Eclipse – Jacco Gardner

New Twang – Sungaze

Hit If Off – Las Kellies

Barn Nursery – Hey, Nothing

Utah – Ax and the Hatchetmen

Tommy’s Party – Peach Pit

Make It Out – The Stews

Episode 6: “Been Caught Stealing”

Time Shrinks – Arcy Drive

Ghosts – The Runarounds

Chamomile – Hey, Nothing

Our Love Will Never Grow Cold – Lady Fox

Sofa King – Royel Otis

Gabrielle – Ween

Cinderella – The Sonics

Bet You Don’t – The Albinos

Back On The Chain Gang – Pretenders

Jackson Seen To That – The Fogarty’s

Panic Switch – Silversun Pickups

Ya No Hay Papel – Sgt. Papers

Venganaza, Pt.1 – Sgt. Papers

Valerie – The Runarounds

Ya Levantate – Sgt. Papers

Don’t Owe You A Thang – Gary Clark Jr.

Birch Tree – Foals

Is There A Ghost – Band of Horses

Episode 7: “Hypocrites”

Liar (instrumental) – The Benelux

Saturdays – Dead Boots

Dylan Thomas – Better Oblivion Community Center

Prog Punk – Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra

No Answer – Ikebe Shakedown

Minivan – The Runarounds

Sweet Lovers Prayer – The Jaynetts

My Blinded Heart – Watchhouse

Scorpion – Max Agee

That’s Inside Of Me – Eddy Current Suppression Rig

Kickin’ 9 to 5 – Maximillian

Hypocrites – The Runarounds

Lifting – Cruising

New York – Geskle

A Wolf In Wolf’s Clothing – Nick Jaina

Waiting On A Song – Dan Auerbach

Pursuit (Instrumental) – M (h) aol

Stopped Making Plans – Kim Ware and the Good Graces

Do The Job – Use No Hooks

I'm So Thankful – Eugene Blacknell

Muerete De Envidia – Sgt. Papers

Stay With Me – The Dictators

Episode 8: “Kill Devil”