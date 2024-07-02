‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Adds Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, Steve Coogan and More

“The Sandman” is expanding its Season 2 cast. The Netflix original announced Tuesday that Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan have all been added to the fantasy drama’s cast.

O’Connor (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “The Morning Show”) will play Orpheus — a poet, musician and oracle who is the only child of Dream and the muse, Calliope, and who appeared in the final episode of Season 1. Described as an idealistic and romantic young man, he will face a tragedy that reveals “the true nature of love to him,” according to a press release for the series.

Fox will portray the charming god of chaos and seductive shapeshifter, Loki. He is known to be the “most dangerous person in any room” and is as irresistible as he is untrustworthy. Prior to “The Sandman,” Fox starred in “The Three Musketeers” and “Victor Frankenstein.”

Plus, how could you have Loki without Odin and Thor? The father of Thor as well as the blood-brother to Loki, Odin will be portrayed by “Sherlock” and “King Arthur” star Clive Russell. In the universe of “The Sandman,” Odin is a longtime ally of Dream’s who becomes increasingly desperate to stave off apocalyptic event Ragnarök. As for Thor, the storm god will be played by “Vikings” and “Game of Thrones” star Laurence O’Fuarain. Thor is known for being “brusque, rude and driven entirely by his appetites – for food and drink, for battle and for sex.”

Season 2 will also expand the court of Faerie. “The Nevers” star Ann Skelly and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” star Douglas Booth will play two royal emissaries from the court, named Nuala and Cluracan, respectively. These siblings are opposites in nearly every way, with Nuala standing as the responsible one while Cluracan earns a reputation as an impulsive rogue. Jack Gleeson, best known for starring as Joffrey in “Game of Thrones,” will play Puck, a malevolent hobgoblin and royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck has a fascination with mortals and loves to use them for his own amusement.

Indya Moore, best known for her work on “Pose” and in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” stars as Wanda, a professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm. She serves as an important guide on a road trip by the Endless to the waking world.

Finally, comedian Steve Coogan (“Philomena,” “Alan Partridge”) stars as the voice of Barnabas, the canine companion of the Endless’ prodigal brother, who is described as both “loyal and loving” and an “outspoken cynic.”

The series follows Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge), a powerful cosmic being who controls all dreams. After he’s freed from being unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, Dream has to journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the problems his absence has caused.

The Netflix original is based on the award-winning DC Comics series of the same name from Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. It’s developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner/writer Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer. Jamie Childs directs all episodes of the series. “The Sandman” is produced by Warner Bros. Television.