‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The Sandman” Season 2 is wrapping up Dream’s story throughout the month of July.

The Netflix adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic book series drops its second and final season in a less conventional Netflix release date. “The Sandman” Season 2 episodes land in multiple batches throughout July, culminating in the end of Dream’s story as he prepares to go to war with Hell.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Netflix’s “The Sandman.”

When does “The Sandman” Season 2 come out?

Unlike many Netflix shows, “The Sandman” Season 2 will be released in multiple parts throughout July:

Part 1 releases six episodes on July 3.

Part 2 drops 5 more on July 24.

A special bonus episode releases on July 31.

How can I watch “The Sandman” Season 2?

“The Sandman” Season 2 is an adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic book series and is available to stream on Netflix starting July 3.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Bit of Column A, bit of Column B on that one. The final season of “The Sandman” will release batches of episodes throughout the course of July. Here is a full rundown of the release schedule:

Episode 1 – July 3

Episode 2 – July 3

Episode 3 – July 3

Episode 4 – July 3

Episode 5 – July 3

Episode 6 – July 3

Episode 7 – July 24

Episode 8 – July 24

Episode 9 – July 24

Episode 10 – July 24

Episode 11 – July 24

Episode 12 – July 31

What is “The Sandman” Season 2 about?

The second season of “The Sandman” finds Dream trying to rebuild his Dreamworld realm while also realizing Lucifer and the other leaders of Hell are preparing to go to war against him and the world. Here is the official synopsis:

“After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.”

Who is in “The Sandman” Season 2?

“The Sandman” Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus. He is joined by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Mason Alexander Park, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Boyd Holbrook.

Watch the trailer: