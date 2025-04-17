‘The Sandman’ Final Season Gets First Teaser, 2-Part Summer Launch on Netflix | Video

Netflix’s adaptation of the acclaimed comic book series “The Sandman” is coming to an end with the upcoming second season — and now we know precisely when the end is coming.

The concluding installment of the epic fantasy drama will premiere in two parts this July. The first batch of six episodes, designated “Volume 1,” will premiere July 3. The five-episode “Volume 2” premieres later that month on July 24.

Along with the season premiere dates, Netflix also released a chilling new teaser, which you can watch below:

Based on the acclaimed 1989-1996 comic book series by Neil Gaiman (who served as an executive producer on the series but has since been sidelined by accusations of sexual misconduct), “The Sandman” tells the story of The Endless, anthropomorphic embodiments of certain basic aspects of existence.

For instance, Dream lives in the world living beings collectively create when they sleep, and oversees creative pursuits like storytelling and music. Death oversees the birth of new beings and guides them to their afterlives when they die. Desire embodies the want for romance, sex, material goods, wealth and so on, while their twin sister Despair embodies their absence.

Destiny, the eldest, is burdened with the knowledge of everything that has ever happened or ever will happen. Delirium, the youngest, defines sanity and reason by embodying the opposite. And the seventh sibling, missing for hundreds of years at the time the main story takes place, is known only as “The Prodigal” — though fans of the series know exactly who he is and what he oversees.

The series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, alongside Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal.

Returning to the show is Patton Oswalt as Matthew, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling, Stephen Fry as Fiddler’s Green, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel, Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, and Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall.

They’re joined this season by Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, and Steve Coogan.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Allan Heinberg. Jamie Childs directed all episodes of Season 2. It was written by Ameni Rozsa, Alex Newman-Wise, Austin Guzman, Shadi Petosky, Jim Campolongo, Vanessa Benton, Jay Franklin, Greg Goetz and Marina Marlens.