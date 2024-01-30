‘Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’: Tracee Ellis Ross, Bowen Yang, Abbi Jacobson Join as Guest Stars | Video

Watch the adult animated series’ trailer starring Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne here

Tracee Ellis Ross, Bowen Yang and Abbi Jacobson are among the big names slated to guest star in “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,” an upcoming adult animated series premiering Feb. 23 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Other stars attached to make guest appearances include Jay Ellison (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Insecure”), Andrew Dismukes (“Saturday Night Live”), Lennon Parham (“Minx”), Gary Anthony Williams (“Night Court”) and John Waters (“Hairspray”).

The sci-fi comedy, which has a two-season order, follows Dr. Sleech (Stephanie Hsu) and Dr. Klak (Keke Palmer) — aliens, best friends and intergalactically renowned surgeons — as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops and deep-space STIs. The first season will see the pair take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy.

In addition to Palmer and Hsu, “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” stars Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin and Sam Smith. Culkin, who voices Plowp, will also be joined by his real-life brothers, Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin and Shane Culkin.

The series is created by Cirocco Dunlap and Rudolph, Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens’ Animal Pictures. Amazon MGM Studios serve as a producer on the series with animation by Titmouse Studios.

Dunlap, who serves as showrunner and writer on the series, executive produces alongside Rudolph, Lyonne and Renfrew Behrens and Titmouse’s Shauna McGarry, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will coproduce and serve as production designer.

