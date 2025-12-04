7 Shocking Moments from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Reunion

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 3 reunion.

MomTok returned to unpack all of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 3 scandals and secrets in their reunion Thursday.

The women and their DadTok counterparts showed up to clear the air on everything from Marciano to sexual traumas to Demi’s friendship fallouts. All of the women from the season showed up, including a few special surprise guests.

Reality TV icon Stassi Schroeder hosted the reunion to get to the bottom of the drama still plaguing the cast — something she’s familiar with from her time on “Vanderpump Rules” and “Vanderpump Villa.”

Before the cast even took the stage, tensions were high. A fight broke out backstage while the women took their seats on camera. Several cast members even threatened to walk off the set.

Some of the show’s baby daddies, like Dakota Mortensen and Brett Engemann, attempted to make amends with the women, while other cast members still could not see eye-to-eye after months of reflection. In fact, the reunion did not unpack “Dancing With the Stars” or Taylor Frankie Paul’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the shocking moments from the new “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special.”

At the end of Season 3, Miranda’s ex-husband Chase McWorter went on a lunch date with Taylor Frankie Paul. The two previously had romantic relations as part of the soft-swinging scandal, but this was their first proper date. Chase even joked about sharing a kiss.

Chase appeared as the reunion’s Dunkin’ Donuts barista for the night, but joined the women at the beginning of the reunion. He joked it felt weird sitting behind Taylor as he’s normally sitting beside her, which caused the upcoming “Bachelorette” star to smirk.

Miranda McWhorter, Chase’s ex-wife, told Stassi that she heard the date was a coffee meetup to put water under the bridge between the two. “It just felt like there were a few details that were left out, and that’s really where my confusion came from,” she clarified. When asked if she thought it was a date, Taylor replied “not really.” As for where the duo are now, Taylor said that she was single at the time of filming the reunion, but left the status of her relationship with Chase up in the air.

DadTok’s backstage fight

While the women walked to the set to take their seats, DadTok sparked their own drama backstage. Whitney Leavitt’s husband Connor opened the floor, asking Demi Engemann’s husband Brett to say “his truth,” referencing Demi’s communication with Marciano behind his back.

Brett said that his wife was not building a relationship and that the texting exchange was “not flirty at all.” Jen Affleck’s husband Zac pushed back at this notion, saying that the couple lives in a “different universe.” The two men’s wives did not see eye-to-eye on the drama, and their husbands came to their defense.

“People just talk s–t behind your back because you’re a s—ty person,” Zac said

“The feeling’s mutual dips–t. It’s hard to take you seriously with your munchkin voice,” Brett replied.

The other men tried to calm the back-and-forth. When Jen shared her story of pre-natal depression on stage, Brett replied that he did not know the extent of which she was hurting and tried to reconcile with Zac. The two did not fully make up and brought the drama to the stage.

Sexual traumas come to the surface

Mikayla and Jace Matthews shared intimate details of their marriage this season. Mikayla was sexually abused as a child, which has greatly impacted her intimate relationship with her husband. The couple are in therapy to work through her trauma.

The conversation brought several other cast members to tears, bringing up emotions for them. Jessi Draper shared that as she has been working through her separation with her husband Jordan she opened a sexual trauma wound of her own. Jessi shared she was raped at 19, and that realization has affected her physical relationship with her husband.

Connor Leavitt then started to cry. At last year’s reunion, he revealed that he was sexually assaulted as a child. He said that Mikayla and Jessi sharing their experiences and how their partners have stood behind them is inspiring. Demi also was brought to tears. She said that she wasn’t comparing her experience with Marciano to the people that had been sexually assaulted, but she said that it was opening wounds for her hearing them share their experiences.

Marciano and Jessi never-before-seen phone call

Much of Season 3 followed Jessi’s emotional affair with “Vanderpump Villa” cast member Marciano Brunette. Jessi shared a never-before-seen phone conversation between the two of them after she found out that he said they had sex.

On the phone, Marciano said that he thought they did have sex. Jessi said they kissed twice and that was it.

“Are you gonna talk about how you wanted to leave Jordan and that you loved me?” Marciano asked. Jessi replied, “1000%.”

After hearing this, Jessi’s husband Jordan said he felt triggered by the clip. He did not like the idea that Jessi would leave him for Marciano, but Jessi clarified that she just wanted to leave Jordan for her own good not so she could cheat.

“This is so much bigger than you think,” Marciano added. “Demi really f–ked me. I don’t want to get into it. I really can’t. Dude she f–king used me that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Demi’s unresolved beef with Jen and Jessi

Demi did show up to the reunion this year to answer for several disagreements she had throughout the season. Demi claimed that Marciano subjected her to “unwanted touch.” She also denied that they had ever kissed, which Jen claimed happened off camera.

This sparked a fight between Demi and her husband Brett and Jen and her husband Zac. Though Jen confessed she did not witness Demi and Marciano kiss off camera, she said that she saw other flirty talk and touch that may have insinuated that behavior could have happened. Brett pushed back, saying that those assumptions affected Demi’s reputation. The quartet got into a bit of a screaming match that did not ultimately resolve their disagreement or lead to the answers either of them wanted.

Stassi then shifted the conversation to Demi and Jessi, who once were best friends and are now sour enemies. Jessi said she still has her walls up around Demi. Demi said she does not understand why because they have “talked it through so many times.” Jessi accused Demi of being overly involved with her emotional affair and for communicating on her behalf with Marciano when she did not ask.

Dakota’s apology not accepted

Dakota and Taylor ended Season 3 on rocky terms. The co-parents, who had seemingly made up at Stagecoach, broke ties again when Dakota sent sexually charged images to one of Taylor’s family friends.

Taylor said she did not want to appear at the reunion if Dakota was there, so her baby daddy asked that all of the women be excused from the stage, so he could say his side of the story. Taylor stormed back on the set to defend herself and fact check Dakota’s story.

Taylor’s parents Liann and Jeremy May were brought out on the stage, and Dakota attempted to apologize and make amends. Both Taylor’s mom and dad refused to accept his apology, saying that his words meant nothing because of his dishonesty in the past.

“You did that behind your girlfriend that’s pregnant with your baby,” Liann said. “You’re a different person behind closed doors.”

“I can’t accept anything that comes out of your mouth because it’s all bulls–t,” Jeremy added.

Dakota then stormed off the set.

Layla is officially dating Chase’s brother Mason

On a happier note, Layla Taylor confirmed that she and Mason McWhorter were officially dating. Although Layla had initially been with his older brother Chase, she said she finally made the right choice with Mason.

Her kids have met Mason, and they approve. Stassi asked who was the better kisser of the brothers, and Layla said Mason had Chase beat.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is now streaming on Hulu.