Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter to Lead Netflix Agatha Christie Drama ‘The Seven Dials Mystery’

“The Seven Dials Mystery,” Netflix’s upcoming Agatha Christie mystery, will star Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter, according to multiple media reports.

The project comes from Chris Chibnall, who is best known for creating the dark mystery series “Broadchurch” and for showrunning “Doctor Who” from 2018 to 2022. Chris Sweeney (“The Tourist,” “Back to Life”) will serve as a director for the series, and Suzanne Mackie will serve as an executive producer through her company Orchid Pictures along with Chris Sussman (“Good Omens”).

“Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling,” McKenna-Bruce said in a press release.

The drama is set in 1925 and follows a lavish country house party where a practical joke goes murderously wrong. Only the young Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (McKenna-Bruce) will be able to figure out what actually happened. Bonham Carter will portray Lady Caterham, and Freeman will play Superintendent Battle.

McKenna will lead the series after recently winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award for her role in “How to Have Sex.” The role also netted her a British Independent Film Award as well as a nomination for the European Film Award for Best Actress. She’s also starred in “Persuasion” and in the Peacock series “Vampire Academy.”

Freeman, another BAFTA-winning actor who also holds two Emmys, is perhaps best known for starring in another adaptation of a classic English mystery, portraying Dr. John Watson in “Sherlock.” He’s also known for his roles in “Fargo,” “Love Actually,” “Breeders” and has starred in many MCU projects including “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Secret Invasion.”

The winner of the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Bonham Carter is known for her collaborations with Tim Burton, which include “Big Fish,” “Corpse Bride” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” just to name of a few of the projects the two have worked on together. She’s also starred in “Les Misérables,” “Great Expectations,” starred as Princess Margaret in two seasons of “The Crown” and is known around the world for her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

“The Seven Dials Mystery” is the first series to go into production with Orchid Pictures and will begin filming this summer.

The novel, which was published in 1929, brings back several characters from Christie’s “The Secret of Chimneys,” including Lady Eileen Brent, Lord Caterham, Bill Eversleigh, George Lomax, Tredwell and Superintendent Battle. Netflix’s version of the novel will mark its second adaptation after the 1981 version that was adapted by London Weekend Television.