“The Sex Lives of College Girls” star Reneé Rapp has signed with WME in all areas.

Best known for her role as Leighton on the HBO Max hit, which which had its season 2 premiere on Nov. 17, the actor and singer-songwriter recently signed with Interscope Records and released her debut EP “Everything to Everyone” Nov. 11.

Rapp will make her late-night talk show live performance debut Nov. 29 on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” prior to performing at intimate concerts across the country.

The singer-songwriter will perform Dec. 6 in Los Angeles, New York City on Dec. 13, Boston on Dec. 15 and will close out the trip in Atlanta on Dec. 18.

In “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Rapp plays Leighton, a confident freshman pursuing Greek life and masking her math whiz tendencies from the public eye whenever possible. After confiding in her roommate, Kimberly, about being gay, Leighton comes out to her friends and enjoys not having to hide her love life from her school friends.

Prior to “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Rapp starred as Regina George in “Mean Girls” on Broadway in 2019. In 2018, the actor won Best Performance by an Actress at the 2018 Jimmy Awards for her role in “Big Fish.”

Rapp continues to be represented by Adam Mersel of Immersive Management, Lisa Socransky Austin, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.