Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, who broke out playing Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” is in talks to join the cast of the 10th “Fast and Furious” movie alongside Vin Diesel, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Plot details for “Fast 10” are still being kept under wraps, as are any character details. Melchior joins new cast member Jason Momoa who could reportedly star as one of the film’s villains in the action franchise.

Diesel is set to return to the franchise along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang, as is director Justin Lin. Diesel and Lin are also producing “Fast and Furious 10,” which is still untitled.

Universal has “Fast and Furious 10” slated for release on May 19, 2023.

Along with “The Suicide Squad,” Melchior also did the Portuguese dubbing voice for Gwen Stacy in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which was originally voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Melchior will next be seen in “Assassin Club” with Henry Golding, Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace. She will also star in the Liam Neeson thriller “Marlowe.” Melchior is known in her native Portugal for starring in a string of successful daytime series which include “Valor Da Vida,” “A Herderia,” and “Massa Fresca.”

Melchior is repped at CAA and Brave Artists Management.

Universal had no comment.